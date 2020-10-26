Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jesus Acosta was taken into custody by the San Angelo Police Department approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, arrested for outstanding warrants originating from El Paso.
Bail for Acosta was set at $50,000 for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, and another $50,000 for Assault of a Family Member with Previous Conviction. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 4
- Credit or Debit Card Abuse – 1
- Criminal Trespass – 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – 15
- Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape – 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention – 3
- Failure to Appear – 6
- Failure to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Information – 2
- False Alarm or Report – 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument – 1
- ICE Hold – 1
- Misc – 11
- No Driver’s License – 2
- No Insurance – 1
- Possession – 35
- Public Intoxication – 4
- Racing on Highway – 1
- Registration-Wrong Vehicle – 1
- Resisting Arrest/Detention/Search/Transport – 1
- Speeding – 1
- Theft – 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 2
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 4
- Violation Promise to Appear – 5
- Walking with Traffic – 1
55999999 POSSESSION DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X 2
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 3
MISC FTA X 4
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X1
MISC ICE HOLD
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 2
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 REGISTRATION – WRONG VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 1
54999999 NO INSURANCE
MISC VPTA X 2
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
