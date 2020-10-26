Jail Logs: October 24-26, 2020

Jail Logs

42 in 72 hours, Driving While Intoxicated tops arrests numbers

Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jesus Acosta

Jesus Acosta was taken into custody by the San Angelo Police Department approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, arrested for outstanding warrants originating from El Paso.

Bail for Acosta was set at $50,000 for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, and another $50,000 for Assault of a Family Member with Previous Conviction. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 4
  • Credit or Debit Card Abuse – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 15
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape – 1
  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 3
  • Failure to Appear – 6
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Information – 2
  • False Alarm or Report – 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument – 1
  • ICE Hold – 1
  • Misc – 11
  • No Driver’s License – 2
  • No Insurance – 1
  • Possession – 35
  • Public Intoxication – 4
  • Racing on Highway – 1
  • Registration-Wrong Vehicle – 1
  • Resisting Arrest/Detention/Search/Transport – 1
  • Speeding – 1
  • Theft – 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 2
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 4
  • Violation Promise to Appear – 5
  • Walking with Traffic – 1
 
FACTOR, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
430458
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 3:45 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
CRUZ, ROGELIO
Booking #:
430457
Release Date:
10-24-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 3:13 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LYNN, OLGA
Booking #:
430456
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 2:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BRILEY, DALTON
Booking #:
430455
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 2:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GARCIA, GILBERT
Booking #:
430454
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 2:09 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
HERNANDEZ, TERRIE
Booking #:
430453
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 2:01 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
$1377.00
RHINE, RICKY
Booking #:
430452
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 12:47 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HENNESSY, PATRICK
Booking #:
430451
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 12:23 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RIGGS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430450
Release Date:
10-24-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 12:11 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
GONZALEZ-MONTANA, MANUEL
Booking #:
430449
Release Date:
10-24-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ESPARZA, JASON
Booking #:
430448
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
$500.00
MILLER, DANIEL
Booking #:
430447
Release Date:
10-24-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
MADRIGAL, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
430445
Release Date:
10-23-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
No Bond
FLORES, JULIAN
Booking #:
430446
Release Date:
10-23-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X 2
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 3
MISC FTA X 4
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
$6192.00
ACOSTA, JESUS
Booking #:
430444
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$100000.00
APARICIO, JULIAN
Booking #:
430443
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GILBERT, CAMERON
Booking #:
430441
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 5:37 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA
$1502.00
HERRERA, MARCELLA
Booking #:
430442
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$1000.00
FUQUA, FREDERICK
Booking #:
430476
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 4:26 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
FERTSCH, RICKY
Booking #:
430475
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 4:01 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$1064.00
BURNETT, SAMMANTHA
Booking #:
430474
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 3:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GARCIA, JULIAN
Booking #:
430473
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 3:23 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
AGUERO, GEORGE
Booking #:
430472
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 2:41 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1462.00
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
430471
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 2:23 am
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
FARR, IZAIAH
Booking #:
430470
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 2:06 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI
$2000.00
RODRIGUEZ, PAUL
Booking #:
430469
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 12:59 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
ORTIZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
430468
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 12:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X1
$1000.00
NAVARRETTE, ABRAHAM
Booking #:
430467
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
VILLA-CASTANEDA, GERMAN
Booking #:
430466
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
JETER, MATTHEW
Booking #:
430465
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 9:06 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
VALENCIA, BIANCA
Booking #:
430464
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
URRABAZO, ADAM
Booking #:
430463
Release Date:
10-24-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 5:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 2
$3942.00
MCAFEE, DAVORRIN
Booking #:
430462
Release Date:
10-24-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
JONES, CHARITY
Booking #:
430461
Release Date:
10-24-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 11:52 am
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
RIVERA, ALMA
Booking #:
430459
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 8:17 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$2500.00
HERNANDEZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
430460
Booking Date:
10-24-2020 – 7:55 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
JIMENEZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
430483
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 REGISTRATION – WRONG VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 1
$1676.00
CASAREZ, MIKA
Booking #:
430482
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
MELTON, CLAYTON
Booking #:
430481
Release Date:
10-25-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO INSURANCE
MISC VPTA X 2
$2454.00
COOK, ZACKARY
Booking #:
430480
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 11:46 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WEATHERFORD, WILLIAM
Booking #:
430479
Release Date:
10-25-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 10:54 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
$1000.00
GUAJARDO, EDGAR
Booking #:
430478
Release Date:
10-25-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-25-2020 – 8:10 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

