Jail logs: October 23 – October 25, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

WINN, HOLLY
Booking #:
436230
Booking Date:
10-25-2021 – 12:34 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RIVAS, LUCY
Booking #:
436229
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 ALCOHOL- CONSUMING ON-OFF PREMISES
$886.00
COMPTON, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
436228
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BAUGH, ZANE
Booking #:
436227
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
54999999 FTSLI – MOVING VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 7
$668.00
SCHELL, JAMES
Booking #:
436226
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$962.00
LACY, WILLIE
Booking #:
436225
Release Date:
10-24-2021 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
MARKWELL, LEANNA
Booking #:
436224
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 11:12 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
 
MEDINA-LOPEZ, GERADO
Booking #:
436223
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 4:19 am
Charges:
54999999 NO SEATBELT-PASSENGER
$368.00
 
MARTINEZ-VAZQUEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
436222
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 4:17 am
Charges:
54999999 NO SEAT BELT PASSANGER
$368.00
 
TREJO-TREJO, YESSICA
Booking #:
436221
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 4:08 am
Charges:
54999999 NO SEAT BELT PASSENGER
$368.00
 
PAULINO-CORONA, IVAN
Booking #:
436220
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 4:00 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54999999 SEATBELT-PASSENGER
$368.00
 
MARTINEZ GONZALEZ, HEYLI
Booking #:
436219
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 3:58 am
Charges:
54999999 NO SEATBELT-PASSENGER
$368.00
 
RUGAMBWA, SYLVESTER
Booking #:
436218
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 3:46 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAILED TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT
$1104.00
 
RIOS, ELENA
Booking #:
436217
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 3:43 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Parish, Kiel
Booking #:
436216
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 3:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$2784.00
 
HERNANDEZ, ANDY
Booking #:
436215
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 3:05 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ELLICHMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
436214
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 1:53 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
TORRES, ARMANDO
Booking #:
436213
Booking Date:
10-24-2021 – 1:38 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
COULSTON, JULIE
Booking #:
436212
Release Date:
10-24-2021 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1627657J4
$454.00
MUNOZ-GARDUNO, LUIS
Booking #:
436211
Release Date:
10-24-2021 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
ROSE, ERNEST
Booking #:
436210
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HOLLOWELL, JOHNNY
Booking #:
436209
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ORTEGA, ADRIAN
Booking #:
436208
Release Date:
10-23-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LAWSON, THOMAS
Booking #:
436206
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
71999999 SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN
MISC FTA X 1
$1426.00
CLARK, LEVI
Booking #:
436205
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
25890001 *J/N*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
26040042 *J/N*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
XIMENEZ, AMY
Booking #:
436204
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
TREVINO, ANTHONY
Booking #:
436203
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 1:37 pm
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
MISC FTA X2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1766.00
PARKER, DORIS
Booking #:
436202
Release Date:
10-23-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 11:23 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
DUFFY, DUSTIN
Booking #:
436201
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 4:20 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2
MISC FTA X2
$1564.00
WATKINS, TYRONE
Booking #:
436200
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 3:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
 
ARROYO, CHRISTY
Booking #:
436199
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 3:36 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
71999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
$2336.00
CASILLAS, BRITTANY
Booking #:
436198
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 3:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BRAZIL, JERRY
Booking #:
436197
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 2:39 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
Lancaster, Amanda
Booking #:
436196
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 2:34 am
Charges:
35990003 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
 
SAN JUAN, MARCELO
Booking #:
436195
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 2:24 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DRENNAN, WILLIAM
Booking #:
436194
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 1:25 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
 
RENTERIA, THOMAS
Booking #:
436193
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 1:00 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
DURAN, JEROME
Booking #:
436192
Booking Date:
10-23-2021 – 12:44 am
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
$70000.00
VARGAS, EDUARDO
Booking #:
436191
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
No Bond
 
LEYVA, LIONEL
Booking #:
436190
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 9:29 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
NGUYEN, QUANG
Booking #:
436189
Release Date:
10-22-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
FRANCO, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
436188
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
SMITH, RONALD
Booking #:
436187
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
23990191 M/O* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
EAKINS, JESSE
Booking #:
436186
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
Jensen, Jonathan
Booking #:
436185
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 4:41 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
YBARRA, SYLVIA
Booking #:
436184
Release Date:
10-22-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
23990004 MTR*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K
No Bond
REESE, LAYLA
Booking #:
436182
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FTA X 3
MISC THEFT
$2363.80
DOMINGUEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436183
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 2:04 pm
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1790.00
GARZA, ARNULFO
Booking #:
436181
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 1:01 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
VERASTEGUI, RICARDO
Booking #:
436180
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 1:00 pm
Charges:
FTA CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT
$2500.00
CEPEDA, JOSIAH
Booking #:
436179
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 12:15 pm
Charges:
23990008 *VOP* THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
GONZALES, ZAKAYLE
Booking #:
436178
Release Date:
10-22-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 11:11 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROPER, JESSIE
Booking #:
436177
Release Date:
10-22-2021 – 8:13 am
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 7:37 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

