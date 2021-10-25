Jail logs: October 23 – October 25, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

WINN, HOLLY Booking #: 436230 Booking Date: 10-25-2021 – 12:34 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 RIVAS, LUCY Booking #: 436229 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 10:47 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 ALCOHOL- CONSUMING ON-OFF PREMISES $886.00 COMPTON, ALEXANDER Booking #: 436228 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 9:40 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BAUGH, ZANE Booking #: 436227 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 8:54 pm Charges: 54999999 FTSLI – MOVING VEHICLE

MISC CPF X 7 $668.00 SCHELL, JAMES Booking #: 436226 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 8:37 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $962.00 LACY, WILLIE Booking #: 436225 Release Date: 10-24-2021 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 4:39 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 No Bond MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 436224 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 11:12 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 No Bond MEDINA-LOPEZ, GERADO Booking #: 436223 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 4:19 am Charges: 54999999 NO SEATBELT-PASSENGER $368.00 MARTINEZ-VAZQUEZ, LUIS Booking #: 436222 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 4:17 am Charges: 54999999 NO SEAT BELT PASSANGER $368.00 TREJO-TREJO, YESSICA Booking #: 436221 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 4:08 am Charges: 54999999 NO SEAT BELT PASSENGER $368.00 PAULINO-CORONA, IVAN Booking #: 436220 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 4:00 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 SEATBELT-PASSENGER $368.00 MARTINEZ GONZALEZ, HEYLI Booking #: 436219 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 3:58 am Charges: 54999999 NO SEATBELT-PASSENGER $368.00 RUGAMBWA, SYLVESTER Booking #: 436218 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 3:46 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAILED TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT $1104.00 RIOS, ELENA Booking #: 436217 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 3:43 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Parish, Kiel Booking #: 436216 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 3:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA $2784.00 HERNANDEZ, ANDY Booking #: 436215 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 3:05 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ELLICHMAN, DAVID Booking #: 436214 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 1:53 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 TORRES, ARMANDO Booking #: 436213 Booking Date: 10-24-2021 – 1:38 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 COULSTON, JULIE Booking #: 436212 Release Date: 10-24-2021 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 10:45 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1627657J4 $454.00 MUNOZ-GARDUNO, LUIS Booking #: 436211 Release Date: 10-24-2021 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 10:24 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 No Bond ROSE, ERNEST Booking #: 436210 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 10:14 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HOLLOWELL, JOHNNY Booking #: 436209 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 8:31 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ORTEGA, ADRIAN Booking #: 436208 Release Date: 10-23-2021 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 6:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 LAWSON, THOMAS Booking #: 436206 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 6:47 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

71999999 SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN

MISC FTA X 1 $1426.00 CLARK, LEVI Booking #: 436205 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 5:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

25890001 *J/N*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

26040042 *J/N*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 XIMENEZ, AMY Booking #: 436204 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 4:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 TREVINO, ANTHONY Booking #: 436203 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 1:37 pm Charges: 13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

MISC FTA X2

MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1766.00 PARKER, DORIS Booking #: 436202 Release Date: 10-23-2021 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 11:23 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond DUFFY, DUSTIN Booking #: 436201 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 4:20 am Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2

MISC FTA X2 $1564.00 WATKINS, TYRONE Booking #: 436200 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 3:42 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 ARROYO, CHRISTY Booking #: 436199 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 3:36 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

71999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY $2336.00 CASILLAS, BRITTANY Booking #: 436198 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 3:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BRAZIL, JERRY Booking #: 436197 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 2:39 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond Lancaster, Amanda Booking #: 436196 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 2:34 am Charges: 35990003 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond SAN JUAN, MARCELO Booking #: 436195 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 2:24 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DRENNAN, WILLIAM Booking #: 436194 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 1:25 am Charges: MISC CPF X 6 No Bond RENTERIA, THOMAS Booking #: 436193 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 1:00 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 DURAN, JEROME Booking #: 436192 Booking Date: 10-23-2021 – 12:44 am Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G $70000.00 VARGAS, EDUARDO Booking #: 436191 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 10:58 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 No Bond LEYVA, LIONEL Booking #: 436190 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 9:29 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 NGUYEN, QUANG Booking #: 436189 Release Date: 10-22-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 8:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 FRANCO, ALEXANDER Booking #: 436188 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 7:59 pm Charges: 50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond SMITH, RONALD Booking #: 436187 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 6:22 pm Charges: 23990191 M/O* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond EAKINS, JESSE Booking #: 436186 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 5:23 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond Jensen, Jonathan Booking #: 436185 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 4:41 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond YBARRA, SYLVIA Booking #: 436184 Release Date: 10-22-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 3:38 pm Charges: 23990004 MTR*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K No Bond REESE, LAYLA Booking #: 436182 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 3:05 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FTA X 3

MISC THEFT $2363.80 DOMINGUEZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 436183 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 2:04 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1790.00 GARZA, ARNULFO Booking #: 436181 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 1:01 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond VERASTEGUI, RICARDO Booking #: 436180 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 1:00 pm Charges: FTA CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT $2500.00 CEPEDA, JOSIAH Booking #: 436179 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 12:15 pm Charges: 23990008 *VOP* THEFT OF FIREARM No Bond GONZALES, ZAKAYLE Booking #: 436178 Release Date: 10-22-2021 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 11:11 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ROPER, JESSIE Booking #: 436177 Release Date: 10-22-2021 – 8:13 am Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 7:37 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond

