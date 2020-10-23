Jail Logs: October 23, 2020

Jail Logs

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Terroristic Threat among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 1
  • Burglary – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 3
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration – 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 2
  • Driving While License Invalid – 1
  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 3
  • Failure to Appear – 6
  • ICE Hold – 3
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance – 1
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Pedestrian-Walking with Traffic – 1
  • Possession – 13
  • Public Intoxication – 1
  • Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Severe Bodily Injury – 1
  • Theft – 3
  • US Marshal Hold – 1
 
BROWN, JACOB
Booking #:
430440
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 3:49 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT >= $100<$750
No Bond
KELLER, RAJAH
Booking #:
430439
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 3:05 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
SCHOPPE, ERIC
Booking #:
430436
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 2:41 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
PEDERSON, PRESTON
Booking #:
430438
Release Date:
10-23-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 2:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
IBARRA, JUAN
Booking #:
430437
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 1:16 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PENA, RICHARD
Booking #:
430435
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 12:18 am
Charges:
26990178 *CPF *DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
No Bond
Rodriguez, Rene
Booking #:
430434
Release Date:
10-23-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
10-23-2020 – 12:00 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
ALVARADO, JOSHUA
Booking #:
430433
Release Date:
10-23-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VIRAY, RENALYN
Booking #:
430432
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
Rivera, Natalie
Booking #:
430431
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ENRIQUEZ, PAUL
Booking #:
430430
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
LEWIS, JOHN
Booking #:
430419
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070010 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
430429
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WADE, JUSTIN
Booking #:
430428
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
HAGEMAN, JIMMIE
Booking #:
430427
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X6
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$6287.20
MUNOZ, LIONEL
Booking #:
430426
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
430425
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CONTRERAS, DANIEL
Booking #:
430424
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ-ARTIAGA, QUERLIN
Booking #:
430423
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC ICE HOLD
$1000.00
DOMINGUEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
430422
Release Date:
10-22-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
$1714.00
CARRIZAL-MELCHOR, VICTOR
Booking #:
430421
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC ICE HOLD
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, SANDY
Booking #:
430420
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
SULLIVAN, AARON
Booking #:
430418
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
11990004 COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
TORRES, DOMINIC
Booking #:
430417
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
$500.00
ALVAREZ-MARTINEZ, RANDY
Booking #:
430416
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 12:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC ICE HOLD
$1000.00
JOHNSON, TRISTON
Booking #:
430415
Release Date:
10-22-2020 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 11:33 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

