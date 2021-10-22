Jail logs: October 22, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Burglary of a Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1

Burglary of a Habitation: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1

Possession: 3

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Trespass: 1

Driving with License Suspended with Previous Conviction: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Junk Cars on Property: 1

FTA: 1

CPF: 2

VPTA: 1

CHIPMAN, KINNA Booking #: 436176 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 4:09 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 RODRIGUEZ, JESUS Booking #: 436175 Booking Date: 10-22-2021 – 12:03 am Charges: 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

71999999 JUNK CARS ON PROPERTY

MISC FTA X 3

MISC VPTA X 1 $3790.00 MOORE, PRICE Booking #: 436174 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 11:09 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE $15000.00 SOTO, MATTHEW Booking #: 436173 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 10:11 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

MISC CPF X4 $10000.00 ARTHUR, RICKY Booking #: 436172 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 8:58 pm Charges: 57070020 *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond GUERRERO, CECILIA Booking #: 436171 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 5:27 pm Charges: 35990008 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond PARKS, TYLER Booking #: 436170 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 1:23 pm Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS No Bond GONZALES, ANNA Booking #: 436169 Release Date: 10-21-2021 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 1:13 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond LOPEZ, EDIBERTO Booking #: 436168 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 12:03 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $13500.00 DAVIS, COLBY Booking #: 436167 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 10:02 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond ROSE, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 436166 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 8:50 am Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY

MISC CPF X1 No Bond Bradley, Kimber Booking #: 436165 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 8:22 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ORONA, DEREK Booking #: 436164 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 7:03 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $50500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

