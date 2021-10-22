Jail logs: October 22, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction: 1
  • Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Burglary of a Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
  • Burglary of a Habitation: 1
  • Theft of Property: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Driving with License Suspended with Previous Conviction: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Junk Cars on Property: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • VPTA: 1

CHIPMAN, KINNA
Booking #:
436176
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 4:09 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RODRIGUEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
436175
Booking Date:
10-22-2021 – 12:03 am
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
71999999 JUNK CARS ON PROPERTY
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
$3790.00
MOORE, PRICE
Booking #:
436174
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$15000.00
SOTO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436173
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
MISC CPF X4
$10000.00
ARTHUR, RICKY
Booking #:
436172
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
57070020 *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
GUERRERO, CECILIA
Booking #:
436171
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
35990008 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
PARKS, TYLER
Booking #:
436170
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 1:23 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
No Bond
GONZALES, ANNA
Booking #:
436169
Release Date:
10-21-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 1:13 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
LOPEZ, EDIBERTO
Booking #:
436168
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$13500.00
DAVIS, COLBY
Booking #:
436167
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 10:02 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ROSE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
436166
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 8:50 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
Bradley, Kimber
Booking #:
436165
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 8:22 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ORONA, DEREK
Booking #:
436164
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 7:03 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$50500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
