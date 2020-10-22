Jail Logs: October 22, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Credit/Debit Card Abuse – 1
Criminal Mischief – 1
Criminal Mischief Impairing/Interfering Public Servant – 1
Criminal Trespass – 2
Driving While Intoxicated – 1
Driving with License Invalid – 2
Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
Failure to Appear – 1
ICE Hold – 2
Interfering with Public Duties – 1
Littering – 1
Misc – 11
No Driver’s License – 1
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
Parole Violation – 1
Possession – 5
Public Intoxication – 4
Speeding – 62 in 40 mph zone
Theft – 1
Violation Promise to Appear – 2

 
MOORE, KRISTEN
Booking #:
430414
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 5:25 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
430413
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 3:22 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
No Bond
PARKER, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
430412
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 3:03 am
Charges:
29030012 MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000
No Bond
No Bond
CUEVAS, JAQUELINE
Booking #:
430411
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 1:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
$1000.00
KELLER, RAJAH
Booking #:
430410
Booking Date:
10-22-2020 – 1:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
$462.00
KINCAID, MARIAH
Booking #:
430409
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$10000.00
$10000.00
QUINTANA, VALENTINE
Booking #:
430408
Release Date:
10-22-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 10:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONIBILITY
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERALIA
MISC VPTA X1
$3408.00
$3408.00
TEAGUE, LAWRENCE
Booking #:
430407
Release Date:
10-21-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
$500.00
MIRANDA-RAMIREZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
430406
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
No Bond
ZEPIL-PEREZ, MACARIO
Booking #:
430405
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
No Bond
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430403
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INOXICATION
$462.00
$462.00
LOPEZ, JOE
Booking #:
430402
Release Date:
10-22-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
73999999 LITTERING
$462.00
$462.00
WIGINTON, BEVANS
Booking #:
430401
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X2
$462.00
$462.00
RILEY, KELLIE
Booking #:
430400
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
$462.00
RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH
Booking #:
430399
Release Date:
10-22-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
29990042 *RPR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
No Bond
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
430398
Release Date:
10-22-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
73991084 *J/N*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
No Bond
No Bond
ZAVALA, JOSE
Booking #:
430397
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 8
MISC FTA x 1
$502.00
$502.00
ALFARO, LEANDRO
Booking #:
430396
Release Date:
10-21-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 1
No Bond
No Bond
SALINAS, ROBERT
Booking #:
430395
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 62MPH IN 40MPH
MISC VPTA
$1828.00
$1828.00
GUERRA, JOSE
Booking #:
430393
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
No Bond
REESE, LAYLA
Booking #:
430394
Release Date:
10-21-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
$500.00
RAMIREZ, ISABEL
Booking #:
430392
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 10:12 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
No Bond
Vorse, Allison
Booking #:
430391
Release Date:
10-21-2020 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-21-2020 – 8:26 am
Charges:
35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
No Bond

