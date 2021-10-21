Jail logs: October 21, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
  • Possession of a Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Theft of Property: 1
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 1
  • Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 13
  • Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Fail to Display TXDMV Cab Card: 1
  • Operate Unregistered Motor Vehicle: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
  • No Commercial Drivers License: 1
  • No TXDOT M C Reg in Possession: 1
  • Going off Bond – Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • FTA: 1

MCQUEEN, ROBERTO
Booking #:
436163
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 4:00 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SCOTT, JEFFREY
Booking #:
436162
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 3:39 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
436161
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 2:51 am
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 9
MISC FTA x 1
$1002.00
Vizcaino, Paulina
Booking #:
436160
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 2:22 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
LUCERO, ALBERT
Booking #:
436159
Booking Date:
10-21-2021 – 12:09 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
LEWIS, ALEIGHA
Booking #:
436158
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
13990044 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
TEAGUE, DUSTIN
Booking #:
436157
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 4
No Bond
PEREZ, ALBERT
Booking #:
436156
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LOPEZ, DOMINIQUE
Booking #:
436155
Release Date:
10-20-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ZARAGOZA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
436154
Release Date:
10-20-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARTIN, SYLVESTER
Booking #:
436153
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
52030024 *MTR*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, ANDRES
Booking #:
436152
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
SALDANA, PRISCILLA
Booking #:
436151
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
25890001 *COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
HO, KEYLI
Booking #:
436150
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 2:02 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
GALLEGOS, DEREK
Booking #:
436149
Release Date:
10-20-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 12:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MOLINA-AVILA, MELVIN
Booking #:
436148
Release Date:
10-20-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY TXDMV CAB CARD
54999999 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
$528.00
MEJIA-MENDEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
436147
Release Date:
10-20-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 11:53 am
Charges:
54999999 NO COMMERCIAL DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO TX DOT M C REG IN POSSESSION
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
$528.00
Eubank, Courtney
Booking #:
436146
Release Date:
10-20-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 11:10 am
Charges:
13150007 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
SMITH, HANNAH
Booking #:
436145
Release Date:
10-20-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 10:10 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GARCIA, MACARIO
Booking #:
436144
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 6:18 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$10000.00

