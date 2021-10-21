Jail logs: October 21, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1

Possession of a Firearm by Felon: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 1

Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 13

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Fail to Display TXDMV Cab Card: 1

Operate Unregistered Motor Vehicle: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2

No Commercial Drivers License: 1

No TXDOT M C Reg in Possession: 1

Going off Bond – Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

CPF: 3

FTA: 1

MCQUEEN, ROBERTO Booking #: 436163 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 4:00 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 SCOTT, JEFFREY Booking #: 436162 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 3:39 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 BELL, JOHN Booking #: 436161 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 2:51 am Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 9

MISC FTA x 1 $1002.00 Vizcaino, Paulina Booking #: 436160 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 2:22 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 LUCERO, ALBERT Booking #: 436159 Booking Date: 10-21-2021 – 12:09 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 LEWIS, ALEIGHA Booking #: 436158 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 8:49 pm Charges: 13990044 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ

MISC CPF X 3 No Bond TEAGUE, DUSTIN Booking #: 436157 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 8:33 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 4 No Bond PEREZ, ALBERT Booking #: 436156 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 5:10 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond LOPEZ, DOMINIQUE Booking #: 436155 Release Date: 10-20-2021 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 5:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ZARAGOZA, ANTONIO Booking #: 436154 Release Date: 10-20-2021 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 4:38 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MARTIN, SYLVESTER Booking #: 436153 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 4:31 pm Charges: 52030024 *MTR*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond DOMINGUEZ, ANDRES Booking #: 436152 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 4:20 pm Charges: 23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond SALDANA, PRISCILLA Booking #: 436151 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 2:42 pm Charges: 25890001 *COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond HO, KEYLI Booking #: 436150 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 2:02 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON No Bond GALLEGOS, DEREK Booking #: 436149 Release Date: 10-20-2021 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 12:42 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MOLINA-AVILA, MELVIN Booking #: 436148 Release Date: 10-20-2021 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 12:19 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY TXDMV CAB CARD

54999999 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD $528.00 MEJIA-MENDEZ, LUIS Booking #: 436147 Release Date: 10-20-2021 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 11:53 am Charges: 54999999 NO COMMERCIAL DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO TX DOT M C REG IN POSSESSION

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD $528.00 Eubank, Courtney Booking #: 436146 Release Date: 10-20-2021 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 11:10 am Charges: 13150007 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON No Bond SMITH, HANNAH Booking #: 436145 Release Date: 10-20-2021 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 10:10 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GARCIA, MACARIO Booking #: 436144 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 6:18 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $10000.00

