Multi-county chase ends with murder charge, $1,000,000 bond

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

William Hernandez

William Hernandez, 39, was booked into the Tom Green County jail and charged with murder plus a previous warrant for assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Bond for Hernandez was set at $1,000,000 for the murder charge and $1,000 for the assault charge.

Hernandez (aka Martinez) is the murder suspect in the homicide investigation of Selena Ann Bradley. Hernandez was arrested in Hamlin after a multi-county pursuit ending in Jones County. Read the full account here:

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc – 7
Violation of Promise to Appear – 3
Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence – 3
Parole Violation – 3
No Driver’s License – 1
Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration – 1
Driving with License Invalid – 1
Murder – 1
Criminal Nonsupport – 1
DWI – 3
Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 1
Possession – 1
ICE Hold – 1

 
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
430390
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X 3
$1506.00
View Profile >>>
BEJIL, GREGORY
Booking #:
430389
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
430388
Release Date:
10-20-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
54999999 CPF X1
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
$544.00
View Profile >>>
MEDINA, REYNALDO
Booking #:
430387
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DE LA TORRE, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
430386
Release Date:
10-20-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
View Profile >>>
VALADEZ, CORY
Booking #:
430385
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$10000.00
View Profile >>>
MOORE, PRICE
Booking #:
430384
Release Date:
10-20-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, WILLIAM
Booking #:
430383
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 6:02 pm
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$1000000.00
View Profile >>>
SOSA, EDDIE
Booking #:
430382
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA*CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARRETT, MELISSA
Booking #:
430381
Release Date:
10-20-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
Castillo, Isac
Booking #:
430379
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BOYLES, DILLION
Booking #:
430380
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
35990002 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RIORDAN, LANA
Booking #:
430378
Release Date:
10-20-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BAKER, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430377
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BALDERAS-BRIONES, JUAN
Booking #:
430376
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RECENDEZ, DANIELA
Booking #:
430375
Release Date:
10-20-2020 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 8:06 am
Charges:
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo