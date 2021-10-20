Jail logs: October 20, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • US Marshal Hold: 12
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1
  • Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Theft of Property: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Burglary of a Habitation: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
  • Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
  • Alcohol – Minor Consuming: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • VPTA: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1

BROWNING, TOMAKA
Booking #:
436143
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 5:41 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
BRAINARD, SEDERICK
Booking #:
436142
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 1:49 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NEWMAN, LEN
Booking #:
436141
Booking Date:
10-20-2021 – 12:12 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
MISC FTA
$502.00
 
Gonzales, Devin
Booking #:
436140
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING
$442.00
BROWN, MARCUS
Booking #:
436139
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$18500.00
CRIMM, JESSICA
Booking #:
436138
Release Date:
10-19-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
TRINIDAD-ORTIZ, SUELIAN
Booking #:
436137
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
GUERRERO, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
436136
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
22990002 GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
26990177 RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BARNES, JOSEPH
Booking #:
436135
Release Date:
10-19-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SHARP, KARLA
Booking #:
436134
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 7:34 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
HERNANDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
436133
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
THETFORD, DOMINIQUE
Booking #:
436132
Release Date:
10-19-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 2:48 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$1170.20
 
DALE, DEVIN
Booking #:
436131
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 2:18 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
MENDOZA, BRANDY
Booking #:
436130
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$1162.00
Thomas, Ty
Booking #:
436129
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 10:53 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
CROWDER, BRITNEY
Booking #:
436128
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 10:47 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
CUNNINGHAM, ARIEL
Booking #:
436127
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 10:41 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
GONZALES, JOHN
Booking #:
436126
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 10:41 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALHOLD
No Bond
FRIAR, JOSHUA
Booking #:
436125
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 10:33 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
PHILLIPPI, JONATHAN
Booking #:
436124
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 10:29 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
HURO, JENNIFER
Booking #:
436123
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 10:24 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
THACKERSON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
436122
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 9:48 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
NICHOLS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
436121
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 9:35 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
Alfaro, Miguel
Booking #:
436120
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 7:27 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436119
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 7:07 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond

