Jail logs: October 20, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

US Marshal Hold: 12

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1

Fugitive from Justice: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Burglary of a Habitation: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Possession: 4

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

Alcohol – Minor Consuming: 1

CPF: 1

FTA: 2

VPTA: 1

Parole Violation: 1

BROWNING, TOMAKA Booking #: 436143 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 5:41 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE $500.00 BRAINARD, SEDERICK Booking #: 436142 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 1:49 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 NEWMAN, LEN Booking #: 436141 Booking Date: 10-20-2021 – 12:12 am Charges: MISC CPFX2

MISC FTA $502.00 Gonzales, Devin Booking #: 436140 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 11:33 pm Charges: 41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING $442.00 BROWN, MARCUS Booking #: 436139 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 9:40 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY

13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $18500.00 CRIMM, JESSICA Booking #: 436138 Release Date: 10-19-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 9:34 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 TRINIDAD-ORTIZ, SUELIAN Booking #: 436137 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 9:24 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 GUERRERO, ELIZABETH Booking #: 436136 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 9:09 pm Charges: 22990002 GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

26990177 RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond BARNES, JOSEPH Booking #: 436135 Release Date: 10-19-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 8:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SHARP, KARLA Booking #: 436134 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 7:34 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 HERNANDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 436133 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 7:08 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond THETFORD, DOMINIQUE Booking #: 436132 Release Date: 10-19-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 2:48 pm Charges: MISC FTA

MISC VPTA $1170.20 DALE, DEVIN Booking #: 436131 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 2:18 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond MENDOZA, BRANDY Booking #: 436130 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 12:34 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA $1162.00 Thomas, Ty Booking #: 436129 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 10:53 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond CROWDER, BRITNEY Booking #: 436128 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 10:47 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond CUNNINGHAM, ARIEL Booking #: 436127 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 10:41 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond GONZALES, JOHN Booking #: 436126 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 10:41 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALHOLD No Bond FRIAR, JOSHUA Booking #: 436125 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 10:33 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond PHILLIPPI, JONATHAN Booking #: 436124 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 10:29 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond HURO, JENNIFER Booking #: 436123 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 10:24 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond THACKERSON, ASHLEY Booking #: 436122 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 9:48 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond NICHOLS, AUSTIN Booking #: 436121 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 9:35 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond Alfaro, Miguel Booking #: 436120 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 7:27 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond MARTINEZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 436119 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 7:07 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597