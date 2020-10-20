Jail Logs: October 20, 2020

21 booked, charges include "Occupying Structure with no Electricity"

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation – 1
Criminal Trespass – 3
Driving with License Invalid – 1
Misc – 29
Misc ICE Hold – 2
Occupy Structure With No Electricity – 1
Parole Violation – 3
Possession – 4
Public Intoxication – 1
Public Intoxication – 1
Sale to Minors – Alcohol – 1
Theft – 1

 
DUNN, MARCUS
Booking #:
430374
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 1:08 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
FULFS, CHAD
Booking #:
430373
Booking Date:
10-20-2020 – 12:51 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALCALA, JOHN
Booking #:
430372
Release Date:
10-20-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 10:32 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WOODS, RUSSELL
Booking #:
430371
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
ROBERTS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
430370
Release Date:
10-19-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
71999999 OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY
MISC CPFX6
$752.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
430369
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
PEREZ, MARGIE
Booking #:
430368
Release Date:
10-19-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
KNOX, SANDRA
Booking #:
430366
Release Date:
10-19-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
KNOX, BEVERLY
Booking #:
430365
Release Date:
10-19-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
ANDRADE, JOHN
Booking #:
430364
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM x 2
No Bond
RAMIREZ-MENDOZA, MANUEL
Booking #:
430362
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
AGUILAR-CONTRERAS, GEOVANI
Booking #:
430361
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
PARRAS, EMERALD
Booking #:
430363
Release Date:
10-19-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
41020025 *VOP*SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL
No Bond
GONZALEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
430359
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
430360
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
CONNERY, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
430358
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DONAKER, KENNETH
Booking #:
430357
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 2:00 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM x 6
No Bond
JONES, JAKOB
Booking #:
430356
Release Date:
10-20-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 12:51 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 4
No Bond
PARKER, WILLIAM
Booking #:
430354
Release Date:
10-19-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 10:50 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 5
$500.00
WALKER, KASEY
Booking #:
430355
Release Date:
10-19-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 10:39 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
FEATHERSTON, CONNER
Booking #:
430353
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 9:12 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
