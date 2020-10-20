Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation – 1

Criminal Trespass – 3

Driving with License Invalid – 1

Misc – 29

Misc ICE Hold – 2

Occupy Structure With No Electricity – 1

Parole Violation – 3

Possession – 4

Public Intoxication – 1

Public Intoxication – 1

Sale to Minors – Alcohol – 1

Theft – 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• San Angelo’s School Board votes to retire the name of Robert E. Lee Middle School

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s school board members voted this evening on the topic to retire the name of Robert E….

• Homicide Investigation in Forth Concho Neighborhood

SAN ANGELO, Texas (SAPD) — This morning, officials with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance fro…

• Coats for Kids donation and distribution underway in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Knights of Columbus chapter in San Angelo has been conducting the Coats for Kids coat drive for…

• New details emerge on Pecan Street murder in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, on October 18, 2020 San Angelo Police were…

• Street closure near Goodfellow south gate

UPDATE: 4:00pm – From Goodfellow Air Force Base SOUTH GATE CLOSED FOR A SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE,…

• Krab Kingz makes landfall in San Angelo and catches a wave of community support

SAN ANGELO, Texas – West Texas is known for many things: oil, cattle farms and wide open spaces, just to name a few….