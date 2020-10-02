Jail Logs: October 2, 2020

Jail Logs

32 booked in 24 hours; Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child, TDCJ holdovers, 22 Possession charges

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child – 1
Driving While Intoxicated – 1
Driving with License Invalid – 2
Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape – 1
Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
Expired Vehicle Registration – 1
Failure to Appear – 7
False Report to Police Officer/Investigator/Law Enforcement Employee – 1
Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 4
Misc – 4
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
Online Solicitation Minor Sex Conduct – 1
Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle – 1
Parole Violation – 2
Possession – 22
Registration Insignia-Wrong Period – 1
TDCJ Holdover – 6
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 2
Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 1
Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon – 3

 
 
HINDALL, KEITH
Booking #:
430031
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 4:06 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
View Profile >>>
COCHRAN, JESSE
Booking #:
430030
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 2:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
YOUNG, AHMAD
Booking #:
430029
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 1:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
HIGHTOWER, RAVENN
Booking #:
430028
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 1:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MERRIFIELD, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430027
Booking Date:
10-02-2020 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
View Profile >>>
WAGLEY, JOE
Booking #:
430025
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
COLEMAN, PEYTON
Booking #:
430026
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
FLORES, JOSE
Booking #:
430024
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3
MISC VPTA X5
$8638.00
View Profile >>>
DANIELS, VICKY
Booking #:
430023
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1876.00
View Profile >>>
LAWSON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
430022
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
View Profile >>>
VALADEZ, MARK
Booking #:
430021
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
36990024 *MTR*ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR SEX CONDUCT
$25000.00
View Profile >>>
LAWSON, CODY
Booking #:
430020
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MORENO, KAYLA
Booking #:
430019
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$5000.00
View Profile >>>
SZYMKOWIAK, DAVID
Booking #:
430018
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SALINAS, RANDY
Booking #:
430017
Release Date:
10-01-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1926.00
View Profile >>>
TOBIAS, JESUS
Booking #:
430016
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
11990004 *COMM* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CAMARENA, JESUS
Booking #:
430014
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC VOP*MARIJUANA-POSSESSION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PEREZ, KRIS
Booking #:
430013
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 4:24 pm
Charges:
54999999 COMM*REGISTRATION INSIGNIA-WRONG PERIOD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ANDROS, CARLOS
Booking #:
430012
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PLUMLEY, TERRY
Booking #:
430008
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 1:46 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
TULLAS, BILLY
Booking #:
430011
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 1:30 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
TRAN, PHUONG
Booking #:
430004
Release Date:
10-01-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 1:22 pm
Charges:
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BELL, NATHAN
Booking #:
430010
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 1:20 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SIMMONS, KEVIN
Booking #:
430009
Release Date:
10-02-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
QUINTON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
430007
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
OBRIEN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430006
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 1:04 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Dunn, Clayton
Booking #:
430005
Release Date:
10-01-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 12:36 pm
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PEREZ, ZANE
Booking #:
430003
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:51 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48030004 CPF*FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFF/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CHAPMAN, ROWDY
Booking #:
430002
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 11:36 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ARZOLA, EDGAR
Booking #:
430001
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 8:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990010 MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 <28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
ROMERO, JUAN
Booking #:
430000
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 6:42 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
RIOJAS, ALBERT
Booking #:
429999
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 6:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990010 MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 <28G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$1000.00
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Hispanic Heritage Month: The importance of Hispanic voters
SAN ANGELO, Texas — This year, Hispanics will become the largest racial group eligible to vote. “The smallest…

• United Way Annual Campaign continues, ‘Beards United’ initiative for men’s health launching
The United Way of the Concho Valley began their annual fundraising campaign in August. Now, they are launching their…

• 29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• NOAA projects persistent drought conditions stretching from Texas to California this fall
(NEXSTAR) – Some of the parched hills across the west that have been ravaged by fire in recent months will see little…

• Ram Talk: Thursday, October 1, 2020
Join ASU Baseball Head Coach, Kevin Brooks, and ASU Baseball Minister (or Czar) of Culture, Manny Campos woth guests on…

• CVHP News: October 1, 2020
KLST and KSAN will simulcast a Hispanic Heritage Special on October 2, 2020 at 5 p.m. Mark your calendars and join…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo