Jail logs: October 19, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

*GOB* Murder: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 4

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Possession: 2

Minor in Possession Alcohol: 1

Minor in Possession Tobacco: 1

Driving with License Invalid: 2

Expired DL/ID: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Expired MVIS: 1

Fictitious/Wrong License Plates: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

DUI: 1

FTA: 2

VPTA: 2

CPF: 5

MONTEMAYOR, STEVEN Booking #: 436118 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 2:45 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond GARCIA, EMANUEL Booking #: 436117 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 1:52 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 $3768.60 BONNER, THOMAS Booking #: 436116 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 1:09 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X9

MISC FTA $502.00 DOMINGUEZ, NOEL Booking #: 436115 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 12:41 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond KELLY, BIJAH Booking #: 436114 Booking Date: 10-19-2021 – 12:04 am Charges: 41999999 DUI $462.00 BERRIER, KAYLA Booking #: 436113 Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 11:42 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990001 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY $25000.00 EVANS, LATERRANCE Booking #: 436112 Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 11:41 pm Charges: 41999999 MIP-ALCOHOL

41999999 MIP-TOBACCO

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1424.00 ARROYO, CARLOS Booking #: 436111 Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 11:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond GONZALES, ARIEL Booking #: 436110 Release Date: 10-19-2021 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 10:31 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond OVALLE, SAMUEL Booking #: 436109 Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 7:23 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 CASTILLO, DOMINGO Booking #: 436108 Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 5:33 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC EXPIRED-MVIS

MISC FICTITIOUS/WRONG PLATES

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X 3

MRP CPF*MOTION TO REVOKE PROBATION

T3 CPF*RECKLESS DRIVING $4665.20 CLEMONS, LISA Booking #: 436107 Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 5:29 pm Charges: 09990030 *GOB*MURDER No Bond JONES, TIA Booking #: 436106 Release Date: 10-18-2021 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 3:14 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond ZUNIGA, HEATHER Booking #: 436105 Release Date: 10-18-2021 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 11:13 am Charges: 13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond DAVIS, TYLER Booking #: 436104 Booking Date: 10-18-2021 – 8:52 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597