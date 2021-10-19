Jail logs: October 19, 2021

Jail Logs
Posted: / Updated:
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

  • *GOB* Murder: 1
  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 4
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Minor in Possession Alcohol: 1
  • Minor in Possession Tobacco: 1
  • Driving with License Invalid: 2
  • Expired DL/ID: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Expired MVIS: 1
  • Fictitious/Wrong License Plates: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • DUI: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • VPTA: 2
  • CPF: 5

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

MONTEMAYOR, STEVEN
Booking #:
436118
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 2:45 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GARCIA, EMANUEL
Booking #:
436117
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 1:52 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$3768.60
BONNER, THOMAS
Booking #:
436116
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 1:09 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X9
MISC FTA
$502.00
DOMINGUEZ, NOEL
Booking #:
436115
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 12:41 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
KELLY, BIJAH
Booking #:
436114
Booking Date:
10-19-2021 – 12:04 am
Charges:
41999999 DUI
$462.00
BERRIER, KAYLA
Booking #:
436113
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990001 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$25000.00
EVANS, LATERRANCE
Booking #:
436112
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
41999999 MIP-ALCOHOL
41999999 MIP-TOBACCO
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1424.00
ARROYO, CARLOS
Booking #:
436111
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
GONZALES, ARIEL
Booking #:
436110
Release Date:
10-19-2021 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
OVALLE, SAMUEL
Booking #:
436109
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
CASTILLO, DOMINGO
Booking #:
436108
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC EXPIRED-MVIS
MISC FICTITIOUS/WRONG PLATES
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X 3
MRP CPF*MOTION TO REVOKE PROBATION
T3 CPF*RECKLESS DRIVING
$4665.20
CLEMONS, LISA
Booking #:
436107
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
09990030 *GOB*MURDER
No Bond
JONES, TIA
Booking #:
436106
Release Date:
10-18-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ZUNIGA, HEATHER
Booking #:
436105
Release Date:
10-18-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 11:13 am
Charges:
13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
DAVIS, TYLER
Booking #:
436104
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 8:52 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
