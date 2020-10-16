Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household Member with Weapon – 1

Assault Family Household Member with Previous Conviction– 3

Continuous Violence Against the Family – 1

Criminal Trespass – 1

Evading Arrest/Detention – 2

Expired Vehicle Registration – 1

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info – 1

Failure to Appear – 1

Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License – 1

Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon – 1

Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intentional Bodily Injury – 1

Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 1

Misc – 15

No Driver’s License – 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility – 1

Parole Violation – 1

Possession – 13

Public Intoxication – 1

Public Intoxication – 1

Resist Arrest/Search/Transport – 1

Theft – 3

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 2

Violation Promise to Appear – 3

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Cactus Market Days this Saturday

Cactus Market Days are back this month. Saturday the 17th from 10 am to 5 pm across from the Cactus Hotel in downtown….

• Men from around the community take the pledge to stand against domestic and family violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Family Shelter in San Angelo serves victims of domestic and family…

• Local Dog Park temporarily closed for turf seeding

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning Thursday, October 15, the dog park will be temporarily closed for at least two weeks for…

• San Angelo Fall Carnival at Sunset Mall begins Friday, October 16th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Wright’s Amusements, North America’s longest running carnival, presents the San Angelo Fall Carni…

• Animal shelter closes fiscal year with record number of animals released

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Animal Services Division has evolved tremendously in the past fiscal year. The…

• Our Water: area rainfall trends lower in recent years

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With water being as important as it is for everyone from residents to area farmers, the National…