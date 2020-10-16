Jail Logs: October 16, 2020

Jail Logs

Family assaults, family violence, intentionally injuring child/elderly/disabled top charges

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household Member with Weapon – 1
  • Assault Family Household Member with Previous Conviction– 3
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
  • Expired Vehicle Registration – 1
  • Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 1
  • Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License – 1
  • Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon – 1
  • Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intentional Bodily Injury – 1
  • Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 1
  • Misc – 15
  • No Driver’s License – 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility – 1
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Possession – 13
  • Public Intoxication – 1
  • Public Intoxication – 1
  • Resist Arrest/Search/Transport – 1
  • Theft – 3
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 2
  • Violation Promise to Appear – 3
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
THOMAS, MARCUS
Booking #:
430301
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 3:42 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
$1000.00
$1000.00
GARCIA, JOE
Booking #:
430300
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 3:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
$1500.00
 
RIDER, RODERICC
Booking #:
430299
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 2:45 am
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
$1000.00
$1000.00
MILES, EVANGLINE
Booking #:
430298
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 1:39 am
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
$15000.00
$15000.00
HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
430297
Release Date:
10-16-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 1:06 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, XHAVIER
Booking #:
430296
Release Date:
10-16-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 1:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
$1000.00
VALLES, LORENA
Booking #:
430295
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 12:49 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
No Bond
CUELLAR, CHASITY
Booking #:
430294
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 12:45 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
No Bond
VAZQUEZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
430293
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X 6
$500.00
$500.00
VILLARREAL, JOHNNY
Booking #:
430292
Release Date:
10-16-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
$1000.00
VASQUEZ, YOLANDA
Booking #:
430291
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
No Bond
STROUD, KAYLIE
Booking #:
430290
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
48990010 *GJI*HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
No Bond
No Bond
DEL-REAL, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
430289
Release Date:
10-15-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 2
$2874.00
$2874.00
BANDA, JUAN
Booking #:
430288
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
$10000.00
RUIZ, RAUL
Booking #:
430287
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
23990196 GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
No Bond
VOLPE, LANCE
Booking #:
430286
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$1526.00
$1526.00
CHURCH, ROBY
Booking #:
430285
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$60000.00
$60000.00
ROBISON, JACKIE
Booking #:
430284
Release Date:
10-15-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
$1500.00
REYES, LIZA
Booking #:
430283
Release Date:
10-15-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X 1
$3218.00
$3218.00
MONTEZ, ETHAN
Booking #:
430282
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 3:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
$1000.00
HALE, KEVIN
Booking #:
430280
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
No Bond
SANTANA, MARGARET
Booking #:
430281
Release Date:
10-15-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
$500.00
WESTBROOKS, KEITH
Booking #:
430279
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 12:37 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, ANNA
Booking #:
430277
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
$500.00
MORGAN, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
430278
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 11:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$1462.00
$1462.00
CURTIN, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
430275
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 10:05 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
No Bond
HERRERA, AMBER
Booking #:
430274
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 9:25 am
Charges:
23990193 VOP*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

