Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Arturo Garcia was booked into the Tom Green County jail Sunday evening on charges of murder, possession of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Bond was set at $1,000 for the possession charge and $500 for the unlawfully carrying a weapon charge. No bond has been set for the murder charge at the time of this writing.
Garcia was charged on June 12 of this year with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released on July 28, 2020 for those charges.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 1
Aggravated Sexual Assault-Child – 1
Assault Causing Bodily Injury:Family Member – 8
Burglary – 3
Criminal Trespass – 3
Disorderly Conduct – Fighting – 1
Disorderly Conduct – Affray – 1
Driving While License Invalid – 6
DWI – 11
Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
Failure to Appear – 7
Failure to Identify – 2
Failure to Obtain Financial Responsibility – 1
Fraud-Destroy/Concealment/Removal-Writing – 1
Injury to Child/Disabled/Elderly with Intentional Bodily Injury – 1
Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 1
Lake-Animals in Prohibited Areas – 1
Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 2
Misc – 31
Murder – 1
No Driver’s License – 1
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 3
Parole Violation – 2
Possession – 22
Public Intoxication – 1
Resist Arrest/Search/Transport – 1
Sale to Minors-Alcohol – 1
Stop Sign Violation – 1
Theft – 2
Theft – Mail – 1
Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 3
Violation Promise to Appear – 4
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X2
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSCE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC STOP SIGN VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X 4
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CPF X6
54999999 FAILURE TO OBTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 1
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X8
MISC VPTA X1
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54040011 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC FTA X1
MISC LAKE – ANIMALS IN PROHIBITED AREAS
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990138 POSS CS PG 1A <20AU
52990010 UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
