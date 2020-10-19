Jail Logs: October 16, 2020

Murder, Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Arturo Garcia

Arturo Garcia was booked into the Tom Green County jail Sunday evening on charges of murder, possession of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Bond was set at $1,000 for the possession charge and $500 for the unlawfully carrying a weapon charge. No bond has been set for the murder charge at the time of this writing.

Garcia was charged on June 12 of this year with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released on July 28, 2020 for those charges.

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 1
Aggravated Sexual Assault-Child – 1
Assault Causing Bodily Injury:Family Member – 8
Burglary – 3
Criminal Trespass – 3
Disorderly Conduct – Fighting – 1
Disorderly Conduct – Affray – 1
Driving While License Invalid – 6
DWI – 11
Evading Arrest/Detention – 2
Failure to Appear – 7
Failure to Identify – 2
Failure to Obtain Financial Responsibility – 1
Fraud-Destroy/Concealment/Removal-Writing – 1
Injury to Child/Disabled/Elderly with Intentional Bodily Injury – 1
Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 1
Lake-Animals in Prohibited Areas – 1
Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 2
Misc – 31
Murder – 1
No Driver’s License – 1
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 3
Parole Violation – 2
Possession – 22
Public Intoxication – 1
Resist Arrest/Search/Transport – 1
Sale to Minors-Alcohol – 1
Stop Sign Violation – 1
Theft – 2
Theft – Mail – 1
Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 3
Violation Promise to Appear – 4

 
WALKNER, LUCAS
Booking #:
430352
Booking Date:
10-19-2020 – 12:14 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X2
$1064.00
KRISHER, EMMANUEL
Booking #:
430351
Booking Date:
10-18-2020 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PENA, CARLOS
Booking #:
430350
Booking Date:
10-18-2020 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$1000.00
BILBO, HASTON
Booking #:
430349
Booking Date:
10-18-2020 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
SALINAS, JUAN
Booking #:
430348
Release Date:
10-18-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-18-2020 – 2:00 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSCE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC STOP SIGN VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X 4
$5380.00
GARCIA, ARTURO
Booking #:
430347
Booking Date:
10-18-2020 – 8:10 am
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
RANGEL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430346
Booking Date:
10-18-2020 – 5:35 am
Charges:
P1B ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY:FAMILY MEMBER
No Bond
ACOSTA, JERMAINE
Booking #:
430345
Booking Date:
10-18-2020 – 2:24 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X10
No Bond
WILLEBY, CHARLEEN
Booking #:
430344
Booking Date:
10-18-2020 – 12:38 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTAG*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MOYA, GABRIELLA
Booking #:
430343
Release Date:
10-18-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
10-18-2020 – 12:10 am
Charges:
73999999 DOC FIGHTING
$462.00
REYES, HENRY
Booking #:
430342
Release Date:
10-18-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
$2998.00
ANDRADE, IRIS
Booking #:
430341
Release Date:
10-18-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC – AFFRAY
$462.00
SOCASH, JODY
Booking #:
430340
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 11:45 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$5000.00
SANCHEZ, ADRIAN
Booking #:
430339
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 10:07 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CURL, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
430338
Release Date:
10-18-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS
Booking #:
430337
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1464.00
GALINDO, ISIAH
Booking #:
430336
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
22990011 *GOB* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1500.00
PENDERGRASS, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
430335
Release Date:
10-18-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
$2490.00
REYES, JEFFREY
Booking #:
430334
Release Date:
10-17-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Gideon, Cameron
Booking #:
430333
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TODD, ROWDY
Booking #:
430331
Release Date:
10-17-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
$2000.00
MCCORMACK, ZACHARY
Booking #:
430332
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PEREZ, CELESTINO
Booking #:
430330
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430329
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 1:04 pm
Charges:
13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CPF X6
$1000.00
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
430328
Release Date:
10-17-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 10:38 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HARO, JESSICA
Booking #:
430327
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 9:21 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 FAILURE TO OBTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 1
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
$949.00
AGUINGA-DIAZ, LUIS
Booking #:
430326
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 4:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RIOS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
430325
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 3:25 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BUSTOS, FABIAN
Booking #:
430324
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 3:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FUENTES, JUAN
Booking #:
430323
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 2:37 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GOMEZ, JASON
Booking #:
430322
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 1:20 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MUNOZ, ERNESTO
Booking #:
430321
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 12:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
MEEK, GOLDEN
Booking #:
430320
Booking Date:
10-17-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X1
$1850.00
STITHEM, REBEKAH
Booking #:
430319
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
DUI DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL
$6000.00
SKEEN, STEVEN
Booking #:
430318
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X8
MISC VPTA X1
$3294.00
MARKSBERRY, BOBBY
Booking #:
430317
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 10:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$16500.00
Clark, Robert
Booking #:
430316
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
RUSSELL, TRAVIS
Booking #:
430315
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
13990001 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
54040011 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$2000.00
MOSLEY, GABRIEL
Booking #:
430314
Release Date:
10-17-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC FTA X1
MISC LAKE – ANIMALS IN PROHIBITED AREAS
$1914.00
SPRUIELL, XAVIER
Booking #:
430313
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
13990043 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
MCCLAIN, OLEN
Booking #:
430312
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
POTTAGE, BRANDON
Booking #:
430311
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990138 POSS CS PG 1A <20AU
52990010 UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
$500.00
SETTLE, ROGER
Booking #:
430310
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
VELEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
430308
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
GARDNER, EDDIE
Booking #:
430309
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, MELANIE
Booking #:
430307
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Aguilar, Juan
Booking #:
430306
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 1:04 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
Jaso, Guadalupe
Booking #:
430305
Release Date:
10-16-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 12:16 pm
Charges:
11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
BILBO, HASTON
Booking #:
430304
Release Date:
10-16-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 11:49 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GARCIA, OZIEL
Booking #:
430303
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 11:15 am
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
SALDIVAR, HOPE
Booking #:
430302
Release Date:
10-16-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
10-16-2020 – 9:55 am
Charges:
41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

