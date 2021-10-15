Jail logs: October 15, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession: 11

Unlicensed Carry of Weapon in Prohibited Place: 3

No Drivers License: 1

Failure to Appear: 2

Assault Family/Household Violence: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Walking with Traffic: 1

Cruelty Non-Livestock Animal: 1

Bicycle no Brakelights/Headlights/Signal: 3

Parole Violation: 1

Theft of Property: 5

Failure to Identify: 1

TDJC Hold: 1

Resisting Arrest: 1

Money Laundering/Illegal Expenditure: 2

Discharge of a Firearm: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest: 1

Interference with Public Duties: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

POTTAGE, BRANDON Booking #: 436061 Booking Date: 10-15-2021 – 3:14 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990138 J/N* POSS CS PG 1A <20AU

52030029 UNL CARRYING WEAPON PROHIBITED PLACES

52990010 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC FTA X1 $1066.00

SALAZAR, MERCEDES

Booking #:

436060

Booking Date:

10-15-2021 – 2:39 am

Charges:

13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

436059

Booking Date:

10-15-2021 – 2:08 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

SHURLEY, MASON

Booking #:

436058

Booking Date:

10-15-2021 – 1:50 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

JUAREZ, DESTANIE

Booking #:

436057

Booking Date:

10-15-2021 – 12:18 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1662.00

GAITAN, FRANKLYN

Booking #:

436056

Booking Date:

10-15-2021 – 12:12 am

Charges:

50990041 GOB* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X3

$2532.00

CANNON, TRACY

Booking #:

436055

Release Date:

10-15-2021 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 11:50 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

BILBO, REBECCA

Booking #:

436054

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 11:39 pm

Charges:

72010001 CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI

No Bond

MCMANUS, DANNY

Booking #:

436053

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 11:34 pm

Charges:

54999999 BICYCLE FTS INTENT TO TURN

54999999 BICYCLE NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKELIGHTS

54999999 BICYLCE NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS

$1188.00

VALDEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

436052

Booking Date:10-14-2021 – 9:55 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

FUENTES, MICHAEL

Booking #:

436051

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 9:47 pm

Charges:

23990192 THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC

$500.00

DURAN, JACOB

Booking #:

436050

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 9:18 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

$500.00

BAKER, MARSHA

Booking #:

436049

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 8:18 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

RAMON, EDDIE

Booking #:

436048

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 8:06 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

BENSON, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

436047

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 7:43 pm

Charges:

48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

MARCUM, JASON

Booking #:

436046

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 7:28 pm

Charges:

23990009 *COMM*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC

23990196 *COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

JONES, CARTIVARIUS

Booking #:

436045

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 5:41 pm

Charges:

63000002 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K

63000005 ILLEGAL BARTER/EXPENDITURE OF PROPERTY/FINANCE

$30000.00

CELEDON, SERGIO

Booking #:

436044

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 4:46 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

TORRES, MANUEL

Booking #:

436043

Release Date:

10-14-2021 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 3:54 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

RANSOM, KAMRON

Booking #:

436042

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 3:09 pm

Charges:

73999999 DOC-DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM

MISC CPF X1

$462.00

RAMIREZ, KONRAD

Booking #:

436041

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 2:03 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

MCALLISTER, RANDALL

Booking #:

436040

Release Date:

10-14-2021 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 1:56 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

BROWN, DANIEL

Booking #:

436039

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 1:45 pm

Charges:

23990003 VOP* THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

$1500.00

Perez, Jaden

Booking #:

436038

Release Date:

10-14-2021 – 1:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 11:36 am

Charges:

73991084 *J/N*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

No Bond

Clark, Michael

Booking #:

436037

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 11:06 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

PARKER, MARCUS

Booking #:

436036

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 10:56 am

Charges:

52030027 *MTR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

No Bond