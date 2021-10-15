Jail logs: October 15, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Possession: 11
- Unlicensed Carry of Weapon in Prohibited Place: 3
- No Drivers License: 1
- Failure to Appear: 2
- Assault Family/Household Violence: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Cruelty Non-Livestock Animal: 1
- Bicycle no Brakelights/Headlights/Signal: 3
- Parole Violation: 1
- Theft of Property: 5
- Failure to Identify: 1
- TDJC Hold: 1
- Resisting Arrest: 1
- Money Laundering/Illegal Expenditure: 2
- Discharge of a Firearm: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Evading Arrest: 1
- Interference with Public Duties: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
POTTAGE, BRANDON
Booking #:
436061
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 3:14 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990138 J/N* POSS CS PG 1A <20AU
52030029 UNL CARRYING WEAPON PROHIBITED PLACES
52990010 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FTA X1
$1066.00
SALAZAR, MERCEDES
Booking #:
436060
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 2:39 am
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
436059
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 2:08 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SHURLEY, MASON
Booking #:
436058
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 1:50 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
JUAREZ, DESTANIE
Booking #:
436057
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 12:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
GAITAN, FRANKLYN
Booking #:
436056
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 12:12 am
Charges:
50990041 GOB* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
$2532.00
CANNON, TRACY
Booking #:
436055
Release Date:
10-15-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BILBO, REBECCA
Booking #:
436054
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
72010001 CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI
No Bond
MCMANUS, DANNY
Booking #:
436053
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
54999999 BICYCLE FTS INTENT TO TURN
54999999 BICYCLE NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKELIGHTS
54999999 BICYLCE NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS
$1188.00
VALDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
436052
Booking Date:10-14-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FUENTES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436051
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
23990192 THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC
$500.00
DURAN, JACOB
Booking #:
436050
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
BAKER, MARSHA
Booking #:
436049
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RAMON, EDDIE
Booking #:
436048
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
BENSON, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
436047
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
436046
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
23990009 *COMM*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
23990196 *COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
JONES, CARTIVARIUS
Booking #:
436045
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
63000002 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K
63000005 ILLEGAL BARTER/EXPENDITURE OF PROPERTY/FINANCE
$30000.00
CELEDON, SERGIO
Booking #:
436044
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TORRES, MANUEL
Booking #:
436043
Release Date:
10-14-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
RANSOM, KAMRON
Booking #:
436042
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
73999999 DOC-DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM
MISC CPF X1
$462.00
RAMIREZ, KONRAD
Booking #:
436041
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 2:03 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
MCALLISTER, RANDALL
Booking #:
436040
Release Date:
10-14-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 1:56 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
BROWN, DANIEL
Booking #:
436039
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 1:45 pm
Charges:
23990003 VOP* THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
$1500.00
Perez, Jaden
Booking #:
436038
Release Date:
10-14-2021 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 11:36 am
Charges:
73991084 *J/N*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
No Bond
Clark, Michael
Booking #:
436037
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 11:06 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PARKER, MARCUS
Booking #:
436036
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 10:56 am
Charges:
52030027 *MTR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597