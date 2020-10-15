Jail Logs: October 15, 2020

Jail Logs

Terroristic Threat, Family Assaults, DWI 3rd or more, Possession among charges

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation – 1
  • Assault-Family Violence – 2
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • DWI – 1
  • DWI – 3rd or More – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 7
  • ICE Hold – 1
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance – 1
  • Misc – 5
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
  • No/Defective Lights on Bicycle – 1
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Possession – 13
  • Public Intoxication – 2
  • Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Severe Bodily Injury – 1
  • Violation of Promise to Appear – 1
 
TORRES, GILBERT
Booking #:
430273
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 4:57 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$2514.00
View Profile >>>
 
WILSON, DAVID
Booking #:
430272
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 4:14 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Sherrod, Robert
Booking #:
430271
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 3:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$3500.00
View Profile >>>
HARRIS, SETH
Booking #:
430270
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 1:47 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
WALLACE, RENEE
Booking #:
430269
Booking Date:
10-15-2020 – 1:42 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
BALBOA, ROGELIO
Booking #:
430268
Release Date:
10-15-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
View Profile >>>
PAINTER, BRIAN
Booking #:
430267
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C
$512.00
View Profile >>>
MORALES, ANGELICA
Booking #:
430266
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$482.00
View Profile >>>
CALLEROS-ALMERAZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
430265
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
430264
Release Date:
10-14-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 5
$4296.00
View Profile >>>
GILLIT, PAULA
Booking #:
430263
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$574.00
View Profile >>>
DOTY, CORY
Booking #:
430262
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
WHITMORE, CELIA
Booking #:
430260
Release Date:
10-14-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 4
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
FUQUA, JONATHON
Booking #:
430261
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
View Profile >>>
COLUNGA, EMMANUEL
Booking #:
430259
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
13990076 *FTA*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CHAPMAN, ASHLEY
Booking #:
430258
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Bounds, Susan
Booking #:
430257
Release Date:
10-14-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 3:17 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HARPER, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
430256
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
$5000.00
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
430255
Release Date:
10-14-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00
View Profile >>>
YBARRA, DOMINIC
Booking #:
430254
Release Date:
10-15-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CORDERO, BENITO
Booking #:
430253
Release Date:
10-14-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 11:51 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
MUNOZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
430252
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 8:56 am
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Animal shelter closes fiscal year with record number of animals released
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Animal Services Division has evolved tremendously in the past fiscal year. The…

• Our Water: area rainfall trends lower in recent years
SAN ANGELO, Texas – With water being as important as it is for everyone from residents to area farmers, the National…

• STREETS: An update on current repairs, upcoming projects
SAN ANGELO, Texas – “City council had established priorities that we wanted to focus in on and of course is i…

• 41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• 80th coronavirus death confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two more people from causes r…

• EnPleinAir Texas International Juried Art Competition begins Saturday, October 17th
Olena Babak, an artist competitor in the 7th Annual EnPleinAir Texas talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about the…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo