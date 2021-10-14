Jail logs: October 14, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Terroristic Threat Impair Public Service/Fear of Severe Bodily Injury/Influence Government: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1
- Abandon Endanger Child with Intent to Return: 1
- Theft of Property: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1
- Possession: 12
- Contempt of Court: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction: 1
- Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
- License Plates – Wrong Plate on Vehicle: 1
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Parole Violation: 1
- Failure to Appear: 2
ROBLEDO, GILBERT
Booking #:
436035
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 5:28 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
STEPHENS, RODNEY
Booking #:
436034
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 4:50 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
436033
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 3:46 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
JOHNSON, KATHRYN
Booking #:
436032
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 3:40 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
$300.00
WOODS, RANDALL
Booking #:
436031
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 2:39 am
Charges:
13990075 MTRASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
CASON, STEVEN
Booking #:
436030
Booking Date:
10-14-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
52030027 VOP UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 VOP DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
FRANKLIN, JAMES
Booking #:
436029
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 11:57 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MONTES, RICARDO
Booking #:
436028
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
KELLER, RAJAH
Booking #:
436027
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
38060012 MTR* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
$4093.00
LOPEZ, MICHELLE
Booking #:
436026
Release Date:
10-14-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
54999999 LICENSE PLATES – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
$832.00
ROE, BANNON
Booking #:
436025
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$1000.00
SANDERS, KRISTIN
Booking #:
436024
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
AIDALA, PAUL
Booking #:
436023
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RUMSEY, JAMES
Booking #:
436022
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ARELLANO, SAUL
Booking #:
436021
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PENA, CARLOS
Booking #:
436020
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
CADENA, HECTOR
Booking #:
436019
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 10:52 am
Charges:
16020014 COMM*TERR THREAT IMP PUB SERV/PUB FEAR SBI/INFLU GV
No Bond
SEVIER, PHILLIP
Booking #:
436018
Release Date:
10-13-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 10:38 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CRISP, JOHN
Booking #:
436017
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 10:17 am
Charges:
36010001 COMMINDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
ALLEN, SHANE
Booking #:
436016
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 10:11 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FOSTER, MARTIN
Booking #:
436015
Release Date:
10-13-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 10:09 am
Charges:
54990067 RPRDRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
STEVENS, CURTIS
Booking #:
436014
Release Date:
10-13-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 9:42 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$2264.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
