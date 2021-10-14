Jail logs: October 14, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Terroristic Threat Impair Public Service/Fear of Severe Bodily Injury/Influence Government: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1

Abandon Endanger Child with Intent to Return: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Manufacture/Delivery of a Criminal Substance: 1

Possession: 12

Contempt of Court: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction: 1

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

License Plates – Wrong Plate on Vehicle: 1

Walking with Traffic: 1

Parole Violation: 1

Failure to Appear: 2

ROBLEDO, GILBERT

Booking #:

436035

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 5:28 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

STEPHENS, RODNEY

Booking #:

436034

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 4:50 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, BRANDON

Booking #:

436033

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 3:46 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

JOHNSON, KATHRYN

Booking #:

436032

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 3:40 am

Charges:

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

$300.00

WOODS, RANDALL

Booking #:

436031

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 2:39 am

Charges:

13990075 MTRASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

CASON, STEVEN

Booking #:

436030

Booking Date:

10-14-2021 – 1:48 am

Charges:

52030027 VOP UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 VOP DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

FRANKLIN, JAMES

Booking #:

436029

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 11:57 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MONTES, RICARDO

Booking #:

436028

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 11:33 pm

Charges:

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1000.00

KELLER, RAJAH

Booking #:

436027

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 11:18 pm

Charges:

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

38060012 MTR* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 3

$4093.00

LOPEZ, MICHELLE

Booking #:

436026

Release Date:

10-14-2021 – 1:13 am

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 10:24 pm

Charges:

26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

54999999 LICENSE PLATES – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE

$832.00

ROE, BANNON

Booking #:

436025

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 10:17 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$1000.00

SANDERS, KRISTIN

Booking #:

436024

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 10:00 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

AIDALA, PAUL

Booking #:

436023

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 8:23 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

RUMSEY, JAMES

Booking #:

436022

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 8:13 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

ARELLANO, SAUL

Booking #:

436021

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 7:16 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

PENA, CARLOS

Booking #:

436020

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 2:31 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

CADENA, HECTOR

Booking #:

436019

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 10:52 am

Charges:

16020014 COMM*TERR THREAT IMP PUB SERV/PUB FEAR SBI/INFLU GV

No Bond

SEVIER, PHILLIP

Booking #:

436018

Release Date:

10-13-2021 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 10:38 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

CRISP, JOHN

Booking #:

436017

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 10:17 am

Charges:

36010001 COMMINDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

No Bond

ALLEN, SHANE

Booking #:

436016

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 10:11 am

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

FOSTER, MARTIN

Booking #:

436015

Release Date:

10-13-2021 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 10:09 am

Charges:

54990067 RPRDRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

STEVENS, CURTIS

Booking #:

436014

Release Date:

10-13-2021 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 9:42 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$2264.00

