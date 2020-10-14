Jail Logs: October 14, 2020

Jail Logs

Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Person, Possession, Thefts top charges

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault – 1
  • Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Person – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 1
  • Driving with License Invalid – 1
  • Failure to Identify, Giving False/Fictitious Information – 1
  • Possession – 3
  • Public Intoxication – 2
  • Theft – 3
 
SANTANA, PHILLIP
Booking #:
430250
Booking Date:
10-14-2020 – 1:15 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GONZALES, ANGELINA
Booking #:
430249
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
HARVEY, KENNETH
Booking #:
430248
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$487.00
PAGE, NATHAN
Booking #:
430247
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
13990079 ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL
No Bond
GARCIA, HECTOR
Booking #:
430246
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$231.00
MEZA, RODELO
Booking #:
430245
Release Date:
10-13-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
DOWD, KARA
Booking #:
430244
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
EARLY, COLIN
Booking #:
430243
Release Date:
10-13-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
GUERRERO, JOSE
Booking #:
430242
Release Date:
10-13-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 3:06 pm
Charges:
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
VIGIL, MONIQUE
Booking #:
430241
Release Date:
10-13-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
WITT, CODY
Booking #:
430240
Release Date:
10-13-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 2:18 pm
Charges:
23990193 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
VILLERREAL, ESTEVAN
Booking #:
430239
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 11:50 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

