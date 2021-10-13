Jail logs: October 13, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Arson: 1
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Severe Bodily Injury: 1
- Unlawful Carrying a Weapon: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Bench Warrant – Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correction Facility: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Possession/Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Driving While License Invalid: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Fail to Stop at Designated Point at Yield Sign: 1
- CPF: 2
- FTA: 3
- VPTA: 2
- Parole Violation: 1
LAMB, JENNIFER
Booking #:
436013
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 4:21 am
Charges:
20990010 ARSON
No Bond
LOPEZ, EDIBERTO
Booking #:
436012
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 2:57 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 18
MISC FTA x 1
MISC VPTA x 2
$4004.00
FUENTES, ISAIAH
Booking #:
436011
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 2:17 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
PEREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
436010
Booking Date:
10-13-2021 – 12:33 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT A YIELD SIGN
MISC CPF X 8
MISC VPTA X 2
$2998.00
Jimenez, Antonio
Booking #:
436009
Booking Date:
10-12-2021 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
OBRIEN, JOHN
Booking #:
436008
Booking Date:
10-12-2021 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X2
$1962.60
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
436007
Booking Date:
10-12-2021 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
HILBIG, SARAH
Booking #:
436006
Booking Date:
10-12-2021 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
50130001 BENCH WARRANTUNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ROSA
Booking #:
436005
Booking Date:
10-12-2021 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
29990042 RPRCRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$1000.00
MASSENGALE, DAVID
Booking #:
436004
Booking Date:
10-12-2021 – 3:20 pm
Charges:
54040010 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
436003
Booking Date:
10-12-2021 – 10:13 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1264.00
WOODS, ADREN
Booking #:
436002
Release Date:
10-12-2021 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
10-12-2021 – 9:40 am
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
No Bond
