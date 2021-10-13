Jail logs: October 13, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Arson: 1

Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Severe Bodily Injury: 1

Unlawful Carrying a Weapon: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Bench Warrant – Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correction Facility: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Possession/Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Fail to Stop at Designated Point at Yield Sign: 1

CPF: 2

FTA: 3

VPTA: 2

Parole Violation: 1

LAMB, JENNIFER

Booking #:

436013

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 4:21 am

Charges:

20990010 ARSON

No Bond

LOPEZ, EDIBERTO

Booking #:

436012

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 2:57 am

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 18

MISC FTA x 1

MISC VPTA x 2

$4004.00

FUENTES, ISAIAH

Booking #:

436011

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 2:17 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

PEREZ, JOSE

Booking #:

436010

Booking Date:

10-13-2021 – 12:33 am

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT A YIELD SIGN

MISC CPF X 8

MISC VPTA X 2

$2998.00

Jimenez, Antonio

Booking #:

436009

Booking Date:

10-12-2021 – 11:08 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$500.00

OBRIEN, JOHN

Booking #:

436008

Booking Date:

10-12-2021 – 8:26 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X2

$1962.60

TANGUMA, MANUEL

Booking #:

436007

Booking Date:

10-12-2021 – 8:02 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$962.00

HILBIG, SARAH

Booking #:

436006

Booking Date:

10-12-2021 – 7:38 pm

Charges:

50130001 BENCH WARRANTUNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

MARTINEZ, ROSA

Booking #:

436005

Booking Date:

10-12-2021 – 6:24 pm

Charges:

29990042 RPRCRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

$1000.00

MASSENGALE, DAVID

Booking #:

436004

Booking Date:

10-12-2021 – 3:20 pm

Charges:

54040010 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, DAVID

Booking #:

436003

Booking Date:

10-12-2021 – 10:13 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1264.00

WOODS, ADREN

Booking #:

436002

Release Date:

10-12-2021 – 11:43 am

Booking Date:

10-12-2021 – 9:40 am

Charges:

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

No Bond

