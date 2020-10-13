Jail Logs: October 13, 2020

Among the charges: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, multiple Family Violence assault charges

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence – 4
  • Failure to Appear – 2
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice – 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Information – 1
  • Misc – 8
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Possession – 10
  • Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon – 1
 
GARCIA, CEZARIO
Booking #:
430238
Booking Date:
10-13-2020 – 5:13 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$1502.00
View Profile >>>
BURROWS, LINDA
Booking #:
430237
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
View Profile >>>
LEWIS, JAMES
Booking #:
430236
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SAGAT, STEVEN
Booking #:
430235
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
35990022 POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ORTIZ, KAREN
Booking #:
430234
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
35990022 POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, EMMANUEL
Booking #:
430233
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
13990075 GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPFX3
MISC FTA
$502.00
View Profile >>>
SANAUGUSTINE, EDDIE
Booking #:
430232
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 6:41 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
430231
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MEDINA, LEE
Booking #:
430230
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 4
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
430229
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CARRILLO, AARON
Booking #:
430228
Release Date:
10-12-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 11:02 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$500.00
View Profile >>>
GARCIA-VARGAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
430227
Release Date:
10-12-2020 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 10:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

