Over the past 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Eustolio Encina, Jr.

Eustolio Encina, Jr. was taken into custody Saturday, October 10, 2020 by the Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with Intoxication Assault with Vehicle, Severe Bodily Injury, plus Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more.

Arrest Records indicate Encina had been previously charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Hidalgo County in 2004, taken into custody by the McAllen Police Department. The address listed on the arrest records is from Mission, Texas.

At the time of this writing he remains in Tom Green County jail with a bond that has been set at $300,000, $150,000 for each offense.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Abusive Language – 1

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer – 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 4

Border Patrol Hold – 2

Burglary of Building – 1

Burglary of Habitation – 1

Burglary of Vehicle – 1

Criminal Trespass – 3

Disregarding Red Light – 1

DWI – 9

Driving While License Invalid – 5

Evading Arrest/Detention – 4

Failure to Appear – 5

Failure to Control Speed-Collision with Person or Vehicle – 1

Failure to Identify – 1

Failure to Stop and Leave Information – 1

Intoxication Assault with Vehicle – Severe Bodily Injury – 1

Misc – 29

No Driver’s License – 3

No Proof Financial Responsibility – 2

No Seatbelt-Driver – 1

Parole Violation – 1

Possession – 23

Public Intoxication – 9

Reckless Driving – 2

Resisting Arrest/Search/Detention/Transport – 2

Theft – 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 4

Violation-Promise to Appear – 9

Wrong License Plate on Vehicle – 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Team Chip annual trunk treat event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Team Chip San Angelo hosted their annual trunk treat event over the weekend. Different this year…

• Domestic violence awareness month

SAN ANGELO, Texas – This October, organizations across the country are spreading awareness about domestic violence for…

• The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 25 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Hispanic Heritage virtual Dia De Los Muertos event

Courtesy of: San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center San Angelo, Texas- Celebrate Dia de los Muertos …

• 33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…