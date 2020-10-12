Over the past 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Eustolio Encina, Jr. was taken into custody Saturday, October 10, 2020 by the Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with Intoxication Assault with Vehicle, Severe Bodily Injury, plus Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more.
Arrest Records indicate Encina had been previously charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Hidalgo County in 2004, taken into custody by the McAllen Police Department. The address listed on the arrest records is from Mission, Texas.
At the time of this writing he remains in Tom Green County jail with a bond that has been set at $300,000, $150,000 for each offense.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
Abusive Language – 1
Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer – 1
Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 4
Border Patrol Hold – 2
Burglary of Building – 1
Burglary of Habitation – 1
Burglary of Vehicle – 1
Criminal Trespass – 3
Disregarding Red Light – 1
DWI – 9
Driving While License Invalid – 5
Evading Arrest/Detention – 4
Failure to Appear – 5
Failure to Control Speed-Collision with Person or Vehicle – 1
Failure to Identify – 1
Failure to Stop and Leave Information – 1
Intoxication Assault with Vehicle – Severe Bodily Injury – 1
Misc – 29
No Driver’s License – 3
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 2
No Seatbelt-Driver – 1
Parole Violation – 1
Possession – 23
Public Intoxication – 9
Reckless Driving – 2
Resisting Arrest/Search/Detention/Transport – 2
Theft – 2
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1
Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 4
Violation-Promise to Appear – 9
Wrong License Plate on Vehicle – 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990023 *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 2
MISC LICENSE PLATES – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X 2
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
MISC CPF X 6
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73999999 DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 9
MISC VPTA X 4
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
99999999 GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
54999999 DISREGARDING RED LIGHT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUB
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 2
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF x 4
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
