Jail Logs: October 10-12, 2020

Jail Logs

56 booked over weekend; $300K Bond for Intoxication Assault with Vehicle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Eustolio Encina, Jr.

Eustolio Encina, Jr. was taken into custody Saturday, October 10, 2020 by the Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with Intoxication Assault with Vehicle, Severe Bodily Injury, plus Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more.
Arrest Records indicate Encina had been previously charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Hidalgo County in 2004, taken into custody by the McAllen Police Department. The address listed on the arrest records is from Mission, Texas.
At the time of this writing he remains in Tom Green County jail with a bond that has been set at $300,000, $150,000 for each offense.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Abusive Language – 1
Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer – 1
Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 4
Border Patrol Hold – 2
Burglary of Building – 1
Burglary of Habitation – 1
Burglary of Vehicle – 1
Criminal Trespass – 3
Disregarding Red Light – 1
DWI – 9
Driving While License Invalid – 5
Evading Arrest/Detention – 4
Failure to Appear – 5
Failure to Control Speed-Collision with Person or Vehicle – 1
Failure to Identify – 1
Failure to Stop and Leave Information – 1
Intoxication Assault with Vehicle – Severe Bodily Injury – 1
Misc – 29
No Driver’s License – 3
No Proof Financial Responsibility – 2
No Seatbelt-Driver – 1
Parole Violation – 1
Possession – 23
Public Intoxication – 9
Reckless Driving – 2
Resisting Arrest/Search/Detention/Transport – 2
Theft – 2
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1
Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 4
Violation-Promise to Appear – 9
Wrong License Plate on Vehicle – 1

 
 
CANTRELL, LOREN
Booking #:
430226
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 2:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
BYERLY, MATTHEW
Booking #:
430225
Booking Date:
10-12-2020 – 12:14 am
Charges:
54040009 RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
View Profile >>>
GUINAN, JOHNNY
Booking #:
430224
Release Date:
10-12-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MENDEZ, ALEXIS
Booking #:
430223
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 8:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, RYAN
Booking #:
430222
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X 1
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
HINOJAS, JULIAN
Booking #:
430221
Release Date:
10-11-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC FTA X 2
MISC LICENSE PLATES – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X 2
$6648.00
View Profile >>>
DELEON-LOPEZ, EDDINGTON
Booking #:
430219
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CHUB-CAC, JOSE
Booking #:
430220
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
MEYERS, TROY
Booking #:
430218
Release Date:
10-11-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 6:34 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
 
 
SALAS, EDGAR
Booking #:
430217
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 4:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
THOMAS, CALEB
Booking #:
430216
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 3:50 am
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
View Profile >>>
BAIN, ERIC
Booking #:
430215
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 3:16 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BILBO, HASTON
Booking #:
430214
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 2:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
MISC CPF X 6
$3000.00
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, LARRY
Booking #:
430213
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 2:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
LOMAS, ANTONIO
Booking #:
430212
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 1:43 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
LUNA, JESSICA
Booking #:
430211
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 1:36 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
RAMIREZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
430210
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 1:33 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
BEJIL, ELISE
Booking #:
430209
Release Date:
10-11-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 1:24 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LOTT, ALICIA
Booking #:
430208
Release Date:
10-11-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 1:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
FELIX, JOSHUA
Booking #:
430207
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 12:31 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
SPARKS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
430206
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 12:17 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$5000.00
View Profile >>>
 
MEDINA, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
430205
Booking Date:
10-11-2020 – 12:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73999999 DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
$1324.00
View Profile >>>
GONZALEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
430204
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
FERTSCH, RICKY
Booking #:
430203
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
MCCARTHY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
430202
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
ESQUIVEL, JOE
Booking #:
430201
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
NEWSOME, TANESHAY
Booking #:
430200
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 9
MISC VPTA X 4
$7870.00
View Profile >>>
 
ENCINIA, EUSTOLIO
Booking #:
430199
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
54040011 GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
$300000.00
View Profile >>>
WESTBROOK, LINDA
Booking #:
430198
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$5000.00
View Profile >>>
REYES, DANIELLE
Booking #:
430197
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 1:24 pm
Charges:
22990001 GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
99999999 GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
View Profile >>>
DOTY, JOSEPH
Booking #:
430196
Release Date:
10-10-2020 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 9:42 am
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
View Profile >>>
REYNOLDS, JACOBI
Booking #:
430195
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 6:58 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
$10502.00
View Profile >>>
 
 
MARTINEZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
430194
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 3:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
430193
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
430192
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 3:04 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DISREGARDING RED LIGHT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1384.00
View Profile >>>
DUARTE, MARC
Booking #:
430191
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 2:59 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RAMIREZ, KONRAD
Booking #:
430190
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 1:42 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
 
PRITCHARD, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430189
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 1:09 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
OMEDE, SOLOMON
Booking #:
430188
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 12:50 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
GIBSON, CLIFFORD
Booking #:
430187
Release Date:
10-10-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
10-10-2020 – 12:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
View Profile >>>
Davis, September
Booking #:
430185
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
VILLEDA, SILVIA
Booking #:
430186
Release Date:
10-10-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
DECKER, CHUCK
Booking #:
430184
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUB
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 2
$4164.00
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, JACOB
Booking #:
430183
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
$25000.00
View Profile >>>
BURNEY-JACKSON, LEIXUS
Booking #:
430182
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE
$25500.00
View Profile >>>
MEJIA, ROBERTO
Booking #:
430181
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
WILHELM, TRISTAN
Booking #:
430180
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
View Profile >>>
SALAZAR, ESTEVAN
Booking #:
430178
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SAIS, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
430179
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MUNOZ, JEFFERY
Booking #:
430177
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
35990016 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GUTIERREZ, SABRINA
Booking #:
430176
Release Date:
10-09-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
VEREEN, LONZELL
Booking #:
430175
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
13150011 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER
$100000.00
View Profile >>>
OJEDA, PEDRO
Booking #:
430174
Release Date:
10-09-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF x 4
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA
$2312.00
View Profile >>>
GAMEZ, FAUSTINO
Booking #:
430173
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 11:37 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$3000.00
View Profile >>>
HOVORAK, TRACY
Booking #:
430172
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 10:31 am
Charges:
23990009 MTR*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
430171
Booking Date:
10-09-2020 – 8:32 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Team Chip annual trunk treat event
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Team Chip San Angelo hosted their annual trunk treat event over the weekend. Different this year…

• Domestic violence awareness month
SAN ANGELO, Texas – This October, organizations across the country are spreading awareness about domestic violence for…

• The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 25 new cases of COVID-19
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Hispanic Heritage virtual Dia De Los Muertos event
Courtesy of: San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center San Angelo, Texas- Celebrate Dia de los Muertos …

• 33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.