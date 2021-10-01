Jail logs: October 1, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 2
- Theft of Property: 1
- Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon: 1
- Unauthorized use of Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Possession: 8
- Driving with License Invalid: 2
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Expired Driver License/Identification: 1
- Fail to Display Driver License: 1
- Failure to Yield Right of Way to Oncoming Traffic: 1
- Misc FTA: 4
- Misc CPF: 2
- Misc VPTA: 3
GOMEZ, EUTIMIO
Booking #:
435831
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 5:13 am
Charges:
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 2
$1760.60
OLVERA, ANGELICA
Booking #:
435830
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WADDELL, KEVIN
Booking #:
435829
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 3:17 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 8
No Bond
ZAMORA, JAYSON
Booking #:
435828
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 2:57 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$20500.00
BECERRA, HART
Booking #:
435827
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 2:47 am
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
RIVERA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
435826
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 2:33 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
WRIGHT, WILLIAM
Booking #:
435825
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 2:26 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HILARIO, BRIANA
Booking #:
435824
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 FTA* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150003 FTA* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
MISC FTA* FAILURE TO APPEAR
$135000.00
MORALES, HUMBERTO
Booking #:
435823
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI X 2
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$2372.00
MICHALEWICZ, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
435822
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
24110003 GOB UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
O’NEIL, TODD
Booking #:
435821
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$2672.00
DIAZ, RICARDO
Booking #:
435820
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990239 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY ONCOMING TRAFFIC
MISC VPTA X 4
$4462.00
GANDAR, JULIAN
Booking #:
435819
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
48990010 COMM*HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
No Bond
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
435818
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
23990196 COMMTHEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
COCHRAN, JESSE
Booking #:
435817
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 10:36 am
Charges:
35990015 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
GAYTAN, JAVIER
Booking #:
435816
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 10:00 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BOOTHE, CRYSTAN
Booking #:
435815
Release Date:
09-30-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-30-2021 – 6:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
