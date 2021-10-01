Jail logs: October 1, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 2

Theft of Property: 1

Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon: 1

Unauthorized use of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Possession: 8

Driving with License Invalid: 2

Expired Vehicle Registration: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Expired Driver License/Identification: 1

Fail to Display Driver License: 1

Failure to Yield Right of Way to Oncoming Traffic: 1

Misc FTA: 4

Misc CPF: 2

Misc VPTA: 3

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

GOMEZ, EUTIMIO

Booking #:

435831

Booking Date:

10-01-2021 – 5:13 am

Charges:

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 1

MISC FTA X 2

$1760.60

OLVERA, ANGELICA

Booking #:

435830

Booking Date:

10-01-2021 – 3:53 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

WADDELL, KEVIN

Booking #:

435829

Booking Date:

10-01-2021 – 3:17 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 8

No Bond

ZAMORA, JAYSON

Booking #:

435828

Booking Date:

10-01-2021 – 2:57 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$20500.00

BECERRA, HART

Booking #:

435827

Booking Date:

10-01-2021 – 2:47 am

Charges:

38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

No Bond

RIVERA, ANTONIO

Booking #:

435826

Booking Date:

10-01-2021 – 2:33 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

WRIGHT, WILLIAM

Booking #:

435825

Booking Date:

10-01-2021 – 2:26 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HILARIO, BRIANA

Booking #:

435824

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 9:53 pm

Charges:

35990014 FTA* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150003 FTA* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

MISC FTA* FAILURE TO APPEAR

$135000.00

MORALES, HUMBERTO

Booking #:

435823

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 8:23 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI X 2

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1

$2372.00

MICHALEWICZ, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

435822

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 8:05 pm

Charges:

24110003 GOB UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

O’NEIL, TODD

Booking #:

435821

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 7:31 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VPTA X 2

$2672.00

DIAZ, RICARDO

Booking #:

435820

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 4:50 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990239 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY ONCOMING TRAFFIC

MISC VPTA X 4

$4462.00

GANDAR, JULIAN

Booking #:

435819

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 4:18 pm

Charges:

48990010 COMM*HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

No Bond

GARCIA, JIMMY

Booking #:

435818

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 2:45 pm

Charges:

23990196 COMMTHEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

COCHRAN, JESSE

Booking #:

435817

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 10:36 am

Charges:

35990015 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

GAYTAN, JAVIER

Booking #:

435816

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 10:00 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

BOOTHE, CRYSTAN

Booking #:

435815

Release Date:

09-30-2021 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-30-2021 – 6:57 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597