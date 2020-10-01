Jail Logs: October 1, 2020

Jail Logs

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Online Solicitation of a Minor, Minors in possession among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child – 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration – 1
  • DWI – 3
  • Failure to Appear – 3
  • Minor in Possession – 1
  • Misc – 17
  • Online Solicitation of a Minor – 1
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Possession – 5
  • Public Intoxication – 1
  • Racing on Highway – 1
  • Sale/Distribution/Display of Harmful Material to Minor – 1
  • Tobacco possession/Consumption/Purchase Under 21 – 1
  • Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 1
 
Bermea, Brianna
Booking #:
429998
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 4:09 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X 3
$1968.00
View Profile >>>
 
ALVIDREZ, CARMEN
Booking #:
429997
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 2:35 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
BOHANNON, LATISHA
Booking #:
429996
Release Date:
10-01-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 1:19 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX7
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MCDONELL, CHARLIE
Booking #:
429995
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 12:50 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
TREVINO, RODOLFO
Booking #:
429994
Booking Date:
10-01-2020 – 12:22 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
BROWN, HEATHER
Booking #:
429993
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
RAY, JASON
Booking #:
429992
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 *VOP*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$8000.00
View Profile >>>
GABALDON, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
429991
Release Date:
10-01-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 11:05 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
WHITE, AUSTIN
Booking #:
429990
Release Date:
10-01-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION – ALCOHOL
$442.00
View Profile >>>
GUZMAN, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
429989
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
VALENZUELA, RICHARD
Booking #:
429988
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
OLDAKER, CAMERON
Booking #:
429987
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990031 *RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, ELIZANDRO
Booking #:
429986
Release Date:
09-30-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
26990178 RPR*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
HABY BROWN, ZANE
Booking #:
429985
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
37990004 SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR
64080001 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR
$500.00
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, FABIAN
Booking #:
429984
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
COGBURN-MUELLER, VICTORIA
Booking #:
429983
Release Date:
09-30-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-30-2020 – 11:45 am
Charges:
26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

