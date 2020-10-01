Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child – 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse – 1

Criminal Trespass – 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration – 1

DWI – 3

Failure to Appear – 3

Minor in Possession – 1

Misc – 17

Online Solicitation of a Minor – 1

Parole Violation – 1

Possession – 5

Public Intoxication – 1

Racing on Highway – 1

Sale/Distribution/Display of Harmful Material to Minor – 1

Tobacco possession/Consumption/Purchase Under 21 – 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Hispanic Heritage Month: The Original Henry’s

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “The Original Henry’s” on Sherwood Way in San Angelo has grown to become a favorite for many. “My…

• Celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Many Concho Valley residents are already making plans for Halloween celebrations but they’ll be…

• Our Water: south side recreation center garden program watered entirely with captured rainwater

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s south side recreation center has many programs to benefit San Angeloans young and old….

• ‘One of the first in-person jury trials in the state’ held in Tom Green County for man charged with Aggravated Robbery

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the office of Allison Palmer, District Attorney for the 51st Judicial District…

• 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Health Department confirms another COVID-19 Related Death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green…