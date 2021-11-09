Jail logs: November 9, 2021

Jail Logs
Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Abandon/Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Driving while Intoxicated:
  • Theft of Property: 4
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Fraud – Use/Possession of Idntifying Info: 2
  • Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Possession: 14
  • Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear: 3
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Defective Brake Lights: 1
  • Littering from Vehicle: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • No License Plate Front/Rear: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1
  • Speeding 15-24 mph Over Posted Speed Zone: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • FTA: 1
  • VPTA: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

MARTINEZ, RICKY
Booking #:
436475
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 3:05 am
Charges:
22990004 *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<5035990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
FORD, TANASHIA
Booking #:
436466
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
$10000.00
DRAKE, EVAN
Booking #:
436474
Release Date:
11-09-2021 – 12:17 am
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 10:04 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$1000.00
GARZA, ALEXIS
Booking #:
436473
Release Date:
11-09-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
PRINE, LEVI
Booking #:
436472
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
29990043 *RPR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
BARRIENTES-RAMOS, LINDA
Booking #:
436464
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<1050150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
$8000.00
BOSWELL, ALEXIS
Booking #:
436471
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WALLER, SHANE
Booking #:
436470
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 6:51 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
$10000.00
MARTINEZ, BRANDY
Booking #:
436469
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75023990192 THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$4000.00
WILLIAMS, KAMARA
Booking #:
436468
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
$5000.00
CROWDER, TEJAWN
Booking #:
436467
Release Date:
11-08-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DAVIDSON, MAIGEN
Booking #:
436465
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 6:03 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
$11000.00
BAUMANN, RUSSELL
Booking #:
436463
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
SOTO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436462
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
DOUGLAS, PORCELAIN
Booking #:
436461
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
38060009 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
AGUERO, ALFREDO
Booking #:
436460
Release Date:
11-08-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 4:03 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
MOLINA, RICARDO
Booking #:
436459
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS54999999 LITTERING FROM A VEHICLE54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICAL54999999 SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X3MISC FTAX3MISC VPTA X3
$10178.00
ARREDONDO, EMILY
Booking #:
436458
Release Date:
11-08-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
ZERTUCHE, GARRETT
Booking #:
436457
Release Date:
11-08-2021 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GONZALES, ANDREW
Booking #:
436456
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 12:18 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
FOWLER, THANA
Booking #:
436455
Release Date:
11-08-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 11:49 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
TORRES, MARCELO
Booking #:
436454
Release Date:
11-08-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 11:28 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MARTINEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
436453
Release Date:
11-08-2021 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 11:16 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GARZA, LOGAN
Booking #:
436452
Release Date:
11-08-2021 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 11:12 am
Charges:
23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veterans Day Events

More Veterans Day Events