Jail logs: November 9, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Abandon/Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Driving while Intoxicated:

Theft of Property: 4

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Fraud – Use/Possession of Idntifying Info: 2

Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Possession: 14

Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear: 3

Criminal Trespass: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Defective Brake Lights: 1

Littering from Vehicle: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

No License Plate Front/Rear: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1

Speeding 15-24 mph Over Posted Speed Zone: 1

CPF: 2

FTA: 1

VPTA: 1

Parole Violation: 1

MARTINEZ, RICKY Booking #: 436475 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 3:05 am Charges: 22990004 *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 FORD, TANASHIA Booking #: 436466 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 10:15 pm Charges: 50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR $10000.00 DRAKE, EVAN Booking #: 436474 Release Date: 11-09-2021 – 12:17 am Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 10:04 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $1000.00 GARZA, ALEXIS Booking #: 436473 Release Date: 11-09-2021 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 9:59 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond PRINE, LEVI Booking #: 436472 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 8:53 pm Charges: 29990043 *RPR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 No Bond BARRIENTES-RAMOS, LINDA Booking #: 436464 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 8:19 pm Charges: 26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10

50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR $8000.00 BOSWELL, ALEXIS Booking #: 436471 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 7:01 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond WALLER, SHANE Booking #: 436470 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 6:51 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G $10000.00 MARTINEZ, BRANDY Booking #: 436469 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 6:49 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990192 THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $4000.00 WILLIAMS, KAMARA Booking #: 436468 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 6:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G $5000.00 CROWDER, TEJAWN Booking #: 436467 Release Date: 11-08-2021 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 6:23 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond DAVIDSON, MAIGEN Booking #: 436465 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 6:03 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR $11000.00 BAUMANN, RUSSELL Booking #: 436463 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 5:38 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 SOTO, MATTHEW Booking #: 436462 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 5:31 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE No Bond DOUGLAS, PORCELAIN Booking #: 436461 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 5:28 pm Charges: 38060009 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE No Bond AGUERO, ALFREDO Booking #: 436460 Release Date: 11-08-2021 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 4:03 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond MOLINA, RICARDO Booking #: 436459 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 3:41 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 LITTERING FROM A VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICAL

54999999 SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTAX3

MISC VPTA X3 $10178.00 ARREDONDO, EMILY Booking #: 436458 Release Date: 11-08-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 2:59 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond ZERTUCHE, GARRETT Booking #: 436457 Release Date: 11-08-2021 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 2:05 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GONZALES, ANDREW Booking #: 436456 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 12:18 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond FOWLER, THANA Booking #: 436455 Release Date: 11-08-2021 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 11:49 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond TORRES, MARCELO Booking #: 436454 Release Date: 11-08-2021 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 11:28 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond MARTINEZ, HECTOR Booking #: 436453 Release Date: 11-08-2021 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 11:16 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GARZA, LOGAN Booking #: 436452 Release Date: 11-08-2021 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 11:12 am Charges: 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

