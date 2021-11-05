Jail logs: November 5, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 8

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Defective Brake Lights: 2

Expired Drivers License: 2

No Signal of Intent: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Parole Violation: 2

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1

Expired Registration: 1

Fail to Report Accident: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent Severe Bodily Injury/Mental: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon: 1

No Driver License: 1

No License Plate on Front/Rear: 1

VPTA: 1

Theft of Property >= $750 < $2,500: 1

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

FTA: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

HELFRICH, CRYSTAL Booking #: 436409 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 5:25 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUH PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA x 1 $1264.00 RIOS, JUAN Booking #: 436408 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 5:02 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LAMP

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT $2108.00 CARRILLO, CARLOS Booking #: 436407 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 2:25 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GONZALES, JASMINE Booking #: 436406 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 2:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $1462.00 Hoy, Logan Booking #: 436405 Release Date: 11-05-2021 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 2:02 am Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $500.00 CRUZ, PHILLIP Booking #: 436404 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 1:55 am Charges: 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ANDERSON, RICKY Booking #: 436403 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 1:50 am Charges: ACC1 FAIL TO REPORT ACCIDENT (ICON)

DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE ON J42035857 (ICON) No Bond DEVEREAUX, JEREMIAH Booking #: 436402 Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 11:58 pm Charges: 54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE $1500.00 CASTILLO, ARMANDO Booking #: 436401 Release Date: 11-05-2021 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 9:34 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1868.00 WILSON, CASHANDA Booking #: 436400 Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 8:03 pm Charges: 13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL No Bond MORENO, AARON Booking #: 436399 Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 7:01 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1162.00 RAMIREZ, JOSE Booking #: 436398 Release Date: 11-04-2021 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 6:22 pm Charges: 52120009 *J/N* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

MISC VPTA X2 $2242.00 MAPPS, LACORBETT Booking #: 436397 Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 4:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G $1000.00 DAVIS, WILEY Booking #: 436396 Release Date: 11-04-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 3:53 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond GRIGGS, BILLIE Booking #: 436395 Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 2:01 pm Charges: 13990042 *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL

41990020 *RPR* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR $10000.00 MARTIN, TIMOTHY Booking #: 436394 Release Date: 11-04-2021 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 1:13 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ROWE, ERICK Booking #: 436393 Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 12:15 pm Charges: 24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond TOOLE, ANTHONY Booking #: 436392 Release Date: 11-04-2021 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 11:00 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ALVARADO, JUAN Booking #: 436391 Release Date: 11-04-2021 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 9:29 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597