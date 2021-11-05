Jail logs: November 5, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 8
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Defective Brake Lights: 2
  • Expired Drivers License: 2
  • No Signal of Intent: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
  • Parole Violation: 2
  • Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
  • Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
  • Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1
  • Expired Registration: 1
  • Fail to Report Accident: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent Severe Bodily Injury/Mental: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 2
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon: 1
  • No Driver License: 1
  • No License Plate on Front/Rear: 1
  • VPTA: 1
  • Theft of Property >= $750 < $2,500: 1
  • Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • FTA: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

HELFRICH, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
436409
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 5:25 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUH PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA x 1
$1264.00
RIOS, JUAN
Booking #:
436408
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 5:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LAMP54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
$2108.00
CARRILLO, CARLOS
Booking #:
436407
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 2:25 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GONZALES, JASMINE
Booking #:
436406
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 2:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
Hoy, Logan
Booking #:
436405
Release Date:
11-05-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 2:02 am
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
CRUZ, PHILLIP
Booking #:
436404
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 1:55 am
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTIONMISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ANDERSON, RICKY
Booking #:
436403
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 1:50 am
Charges:
ACC1 FAIL TO REPORT ACCIDENT (ICON)DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE ON J42035857 (ICON)
No Bond
DEVEREAUX, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
436402
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
$1500.00
CASTILLO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
436401
Release Date:
11-05-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1868.00
WILSON, CASHANDA
Booking #:
436400
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
No Bond
MORENO, AARON
Booking #:
436399
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
RAMIREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
436398
Release Date:
11-04-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
52120009 *J/N* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54999999 NO DL54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REARMISC VPTA X2
$2242.00
MAPPS, LACORBETT
Booking #:
436397
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
$1000.00
DAVIS, WILEY
Booking #:
436396
Release Date:
11-04-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
GRIGGS, BILLIE
Booking #:
436395
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 2:01 pm
Charges:
13990042 *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL41990020 *RPR* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$10000.00
MARTIN, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
436394
Release Date:
11-04-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 1:13 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ROWE, ERICK
Booking #:
436393
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 12:15 pm
Charges:
24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
TOOLE, ANTHONY
Booking #:
436392
Release Date:
11-04-2021 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 11:00 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ALVARADO, JUAN
Booking #:
436391
Release Date:
11-04-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 9:29 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

