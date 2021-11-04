Jail logs: November 4, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Possession: 6
  • Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
  • Theft of Property >= $100 < $750: 2
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Harassment: 1
  • Evading Arrest w/Previous Conviction: 1
  • Evading Arrest with a Vehicle: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Fail to Display Driver License: 1
  • Speeding in a Posted School Zone – 43 MPH in a 20 MPH Zone: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • MISC VPTA: 1
  • MISC FTA: 1
  • MISC Parole Violation: 2

MCCANN, AMBRY
Booking #:
436390
Booking Date:
11-04-2021 – 1:56 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$35800.00
WALKER, JAMES
Booking #:
436389
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
PENNER, MANUEL
Booking #:
436388
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
13150005 *J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GONZALES, ROSENDO
Booking #:
436387
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT
48010019 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 43 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA x 2
$3258.00
LARA, IRENE
Booking #:
436386
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
23990191 *J/I*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
FALCON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
436385
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
$2666.00
BLANTON, JORDAN
Booking #:
436384
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MARSHALL, HAYLEE
Booking #:
436383
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
WATSON, BRADLEY
Booking #:
436382
Release Date:
11-03-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
GUIN, JASON
Booking #:
436381
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HAYES, LAQUIETA
Booking #:
436380
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
MONTANEZ, ALBERTO
Booking #:
436379
Booking Date:
11-03-2021 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond

