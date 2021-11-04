Jail logs: November 4, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession: 6

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Theft of Property >= $100 < $750: 2

Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Harassment: 1

Evading Arrest w/Previous Conviction: 1

Evading Arrest with a Vehicle: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

Fail to Display Driver License: 1

Speeding in a Posted School Zone – 43 MPH in a 20 MPH Zone: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC Parole Violation: 2

MCCANN, AMBRY Booking #: 436390 Booking Date: 11-04-2021 – 1:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $35800.00 WALKER, JAMES Booking #: 436389 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 9:17 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 PENNER, MANUEL Booking #: 436388 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 9:11 pm Charges: 13150005 *J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond GONZALES, ROSENDO Booking #: 436387 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 9:03 pm Charges: 13160012 HARASSMENT

48010019 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 43 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA x 2 $3258.00 LARA, IRENE Booking #: 436386 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 6:57 pm Charges: 23990191 *J/I*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990014 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond FALCON, JOSHUA Booking #: 436385 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 6:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2 $2666.00 BLANTON, JORDAN Booking #: 436384 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 5:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond MARSHALL, HAYLEE Booking #: 436383 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 4:44 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond WATSON, BRADLEY Booking #: 436382 Release Date: 11-03-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 3:57 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond GUIN, JASON Booking #: 436381 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 3:12 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HAYES, LAQUIETA Booking #: 436380 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 2:47 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond MONTANEZ, ALBERTO Booking #: 436379 Booking Date: 11-03-2021 – 1:19 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

