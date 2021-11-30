Jail logs: November 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1

*MTR* Theft of Firearm: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Defective Brake Light: 1

Ftsli and Render Aid: 1

Ibc ($25.01-$50): 1

Ibc ($50.01-$100): 1

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Misc Cpf X3: 1

Misc Fta X 2: 1

Misc Fta X1: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc Violation of Bond Condition Family Violence: 1

No Proof Financial Responsibility: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 4

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

CHAPPELL, JACLYNN Booking #: 436763 Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 1:27 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 CHAPPELL, CHADRICK Booking #: 436762 Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 1:14 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 VALDEZ, STEPHANIE Booking #: 436761 Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 12:26 am Charges: 23999999 IBC ($25.01-$50)

23999999 IBC ($50.01-$100)

MISC CPF X3

MISC VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITION FAMILY VIOLENCE $1164.00 SPELLER, DYLLAN Booking #: 436760 Booking Date: 11-29-2021 – 10:56 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 FTSLI AND RENDER AID

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 $2434.00 FETZNER, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 436759 Booking Date: 11-29-2021 – 9:09 pm Charges: 23990008 *MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM

23999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X1 $7755.08 ROSA, CALIXTO Booking #: 436758 Booking Date: 11-29-2021 – 9:02 pm Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT $374.00 FULLER, ERIKA Booking #: 436757 Booking Date: 11-29-2021 – 5:51 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 SOSA, ISMAEL Booking #: 436756 Booking Date: 11-29-2021 – 3:39 pm Charges: 54040011 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond ROJAS, EBERT Booking #: 436755 Booking Date: 11-29-2021 – 3:01 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond AGENT, LARON Booking #: 436754 Booking Date: 11-29-2021 – 2:07 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

