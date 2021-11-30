Jail logs: November 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1
  • *MTR* Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Defective Brake Light: 1
  • Ftsli and Render Aid: 1
  • Ibc ($25.01-$50): 1
  • Ibc ($50.01-$100): 1
  • Issuance of Bad Check: 1
  • Misc Cpf X3: 1
  • Misc Fta X 2: 1
  • Misc Fta X1: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc Violation of Bond Condition Family Violence: 1
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 4
  • Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1
  • Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

CHAPPELL, JACLYNN
Booking #:
436763
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 1:27 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
CHAPPELL, CHADRICK
Booking #:
436762
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 1:14 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
VALDEZ, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
436761
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 12:26 am
Charges:
23999999 IBC ($25.01-$50)23999999 IBC ($50.01-$100)MISC CPF X3MISC VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITION FAMILY VIOLENCE
$1164.00
SPELLER, DYLLAN
Booking #:
436760
Booking Date:
11-29-2021 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G54999999 FTSLI AND RENDER AID55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 2
$2434.00
FETZNER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
436759
Booking Date:
11-29-2021 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
23990008 *MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM23999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X1
$7755.08
ROSA, CALIXTO
Booking #:
436758
Booking Date:
11-29-2021 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT
$374.00
FULLER, ERIKA
Booking #:
436757
Booking Date:
11-29-2021 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75055999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
SOSA, ISMAEL
Booking #:
436756
Booking Date:
11-29-2021 – 3:39 pm
Charges:
54040011 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
ROJAS, EBERT
Booking #:
436755
Booking Date:
11-29-2021 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
AGENT, LARON
Booking #:
436754
Booking Date:
11-29-2021 – 2:07 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

