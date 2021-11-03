Jail logs: November 3, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Severe Bodily Injury/Mental: 1

Invasive Visual Recording Bath/Dress RM: 1

Motion to Revoke – Stalking: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Grand Jury Indictment – Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury: 1

Possession: 3

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Going off Bond – Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 2

Criminal Trespass: 2

WOOD, THOMAS Booking #: 436377 Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 10:40 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond PATTON, JUSTIN Booking #: 436376 Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 9:57 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 DELACRUZ, CRYSTAL Booking #: 436375 Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 8:45 pm Charges: 13990001 MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13990042 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL $15000.00 JACKSON, MARK Booking #: 436374 Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 7:47 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond JONES, JIMMY Booking #: 436373 Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 5:59 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond MCDADE, TOM Booking #: 436372 Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 5:08 pm Charges: 36990029 INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING BATH/DRESS RM No Bond GATLIN, DEBRA Booking #: 436371 Release Date: 11-02-2021 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 4:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID No Bond CLEMENTS, GERALD Booking #: 436370 Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 3:27 pm Charges: 13160014 *MTR*STALKING No Bond OKELLEY, CASH Booking #: 436369 Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 3:19 pm Charges: 38990026 *GOB*VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

38990027 *GOB*VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER No Bond MOTA, MICAH Booking #: 436368 Release Date: 11-02-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 2:27 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond BECERRA, HART Booking #: 436367 Release Date: 11-02-2021 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 10:31 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond Villeda, Elvia Booking #: 436366 Release Date: 11-02-2021 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 10:23 am Charges: 54010009 *GJI*ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY No Bond HOWE, STEPHANIE Booking #: 436365 Booking Date: 11-02-2021 – 9:13 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

