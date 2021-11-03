Jail logs: November 3, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Severe Bodily Injury/Mental: 1
  • Invasive Visual Recording Bath/Dress RM: 1
  • Motion to Revoke – Stalking: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Grand Jury Indictment – Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Going off Bond – Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 2
  • Criminal Trespass: 2

WOOD, THOMAS
Booking #:
436377
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
PATTON, JUSTIN
Booking #:
436376
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 9:57 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
DELACRUZ, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
436375
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
13990001 MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13990042 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL
$15000.00
JACKSON, MARK
Booking #:
436374
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
JONES, JIMMY
Booking #:
436373
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 5:59 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MCDADE, TOM
Booking #:
436372
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
36990029 INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING BATH/DRESS RM
No Bond
GATLIN, DEBRA
Booking #:
436371
Release Date:
11-02-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
No Bond
CLEMENTS, GERALD
Booking #:
436370
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
13160014 *MTR*STALKING
No Bond
OKELLEY, CASH
Booking #:
436369
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
38990026 *GOB*VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
38990027 *GOB*VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
MOTA, MICAH
Booking #:
436368
Release Date:
11-02-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
BECERRA, HART
Booking #:
436367
Release Date:
11-02-2021 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 10:31 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Villeda, Elvia
Booking #:
436366
Release Date:
11-02-2021 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 10:23 am
Charges:
54010009 *GJI*ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
No Bond
HOWE, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
436365
Booking Date:
11-02-2021 – 9:13 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
