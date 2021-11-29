Jail logs: November 29, 2021 — arson among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Justin Ross Cuellar, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center this morning, Monday, November 29, 2021, on charges of Arson – Intend to Damage Habitat or Place of Worship. A of this writing, Cuellar is still being held at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Criminal Trespass: 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon: 1

Arson Intend Damage Habitat/place of Worship: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3

Assault Ems Personnel Prov Serv: 1

Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k: 1

Driving While Intoxicated – 1st: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Dwli: 1

Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items < 5: 1

Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1

Misc Cpf X11: 1

Misc Cpf X1: 1

Misc Cpf X5: 1

Misc Fta X1: 1

Misc Vpta X 2: 1

No Prooof of Financial Responsibility: 1

No Signal of Intent 100′ Turn: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=4g<200g: 2

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1

Poss Dangerous Drug: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 2

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia : 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 2

Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

CUELLAR, JUSTIN Booking #: 436753 Booking Date: 11-29-2021 – 2:23 am Charges: 20990005 ARSON INTEND DAMAGE HABITAT/PLACE OF WORSHIP No Bond GILLILAND, JORDAN Booking #: 436752 Booking Date: 11-28-2021 – 10:15 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond CANAVA, ARTHUR Booking #: 436751 Booking Date: 11-28-2021 – 9:25 pm Charges: 54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ TURN

MISC CPF X5 $1865.00 LEDEZMA, MARTIN Booking #: 436750 Release Date: 11-29-2021 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 11-28-2021 – 8:19 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST $1000.00 LARA, DANIEL Booking #: 436749 Booking Date: 11-28-2021 – 7:55 pm Charges: MISC CPF X11

MISC FTA X1 $4074.00 BRYANT, GLORIA Booking #: 436748 Booking Date: 11-28-2021 – 7:31 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RODRIGUEZ, JOE Booking #: 436747 Booking Date: 11-28-2021 – 7:17 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 DEHOYOS, MARIO Booking #: 436746 Booking Date: 11-28-2021 – 5:52 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CPF X1 $1500.00 CHADWICK, KEVIN Booking #: 436745 Booking Date: 11-28-2021 – 5:37 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond WADLEY, RAYDEN Booking #: 436744 Booking Date: 11-28-2021 – 5:28 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1870.00 MARES, TOBIAS Booking #: 436729 Booking Date: 11-27-2021 – 4:15 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 LUSTY, CHANDLER Booking #: 436728 Booking Date: 11-27-2021 – 3:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CORDERA, KATLYN Booking #: 436727 Booking Date: 11-27-2021 – 2:42 am Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE Booking #: 436726 Booking Date: 11-27-2021 – 1:48 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 DENNIS, ASHLEY Booking #: 436725 Booking Date: 11-27-2021 – 12:43 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

54999999 NO PROOOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X 2 $2116.60 THOMAS, MARSHALL Booking #: 436724 Booking Date: 11-27-2021 – 12:19 am Charges: 13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON No Bond TERRY, CANDIANCE Booking #: 436723 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 9:37 pm Charges: 13990070 ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SERV No Bond SAMARIPA, ERMELINDA Booking #: 436722 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 9:00 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 CONKLIN, RONALD Booking #: 436721 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 8:34 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 HUFFMAN, JOHN Booking #: 436720 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 5:03 pm Charges: 29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ISLAS, MARILU Booking #: 436719 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 12:04 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

