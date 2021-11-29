Jail logs: November 29, 2021 — arson among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Justin Ross Cuellar, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center this morning, Monday, November 29, 2021, on charges of Arson – Intend to Damage Habitat or Place of Worship.
A of this writing, Cuellar is still being held at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
- *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
- *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
- Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon: 1
- Arson Intend Damage Habitat/place of Worship: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3
- Assault Ems Personnel Prov Serv: 1
- Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – 1st: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Dwli: 1
- Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items < 5: 1
- Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1
- Misc Cpf X11: 1
- Misc Cpf X1: 1
- Misc Cpf X5: 1
- Misc Fta X1: 1
- Misc Vpta X 2: 1
- No Prooof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- No Signal of Intent 100′ Turn: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=4g<200g: 2
- Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1
- Poss Dangerous Drug: 1
- Poss Marij <2oz: 2
- Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia : 1
- Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 2
- Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Unl Carrying Weapon: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
