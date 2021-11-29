Jail logs: November 29, 2021 — arson among top charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Justin Ross Cuellar, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center this morning, Monday, November 29, 2021, on charges of Arson – Intend to Damage Habitat or Place of Worship.

A of this writing, Cuellar is still being held at the Tom Green County Detention Center without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon: 1
  • Arson Intend Damage Habitat/place of Worship: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3
  • Assault Ems Personnel Prov Serv: 1
  • Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 1st: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Dwli: 1
  • Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items < 5: 1
  • Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1
  • Misc Cpf X11: 1
  • Misc Cpf X1: 1
  • Misc Cpf X5: 1
  • Misc Fta X1: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 2: 1
  • No Prooof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • No Signal of Intent 100′ Turn: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=4g<200g: 2
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 2
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia : 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 2
  • Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

CUELLAR, JUSTIN
Booking #:
436753
Booking Date:
11-29-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
20990005 ARSON INTEND DAMAGE HABITAT/PLACE OF WORSHIP
No Bond
GILLILAND, JORDAN
Booking #:
436752
Booking Date:
11-28-2021 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
CANAVA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
436751
Booking Date:
11-28-2021 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ TURNMISC CPF X5
$1865.00
LEDEZMA, MARTIN
Booking #:
436750
Release Date:
11-29-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
11-28-2021 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
$1000.00
LARA, DANIEL
Booking #:
436749
Booking Date:
11-28-2021 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X11MISC FTA X1
$4074.00
BRYANT, GLORIA
Booking #:
436748
Booking Date:
11-28-2021 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JOE
Booking #:
436747
Booking Date:
11-28-2021 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
DEHOYOS, MARIO
Booking #:
436746
Booking Date:
11-28-2021 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200GMISC CPF X1
$1500.00
CHADWICK, KEVIN
Booking #:
436745
Booking Date:
11-28-2021 – 5:37 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
WADLEY, RAYDEN
Booking #:
436744
Booking Date:
11-28-2021 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G54999999 DWLI55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1870.00
MARES, TOBIAS
Booking #:
436729
Booking Date:
11-27-2021 – 4:15 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
LUSTY, CHANDLER
Booking #:
436728
Booking Date:
11-27-2021 – 3:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CORDERA, KATLYN
Booking #:
436727
Booking Date:
11-27-2021 – 2:42 am
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 541999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE
Booking #:
436726
Booking Date:
11-27-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
DENNIS, ASHLEY
Booking #:
436725
Booking Date:
11-27-2021 – 12:43 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G54999999 NO PROOOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA X 2
$2116.60
THOMAS, MARSHALL
Booking #:
436724
Booking Date:
11-27-2021 – 12:19 am
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
TERRY, CANDIANCE
Booking #:
436723
Booking Date:
11-26-2021 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
13990070 ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SERV
No Bond
SAMARIPA, ERMELINDA
Booking #:
436722
Booking Date:
11-26-2021 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
CONKLIN, RONALD
Booking #:
436721
Booking Date:
11-26-2021 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
HUFFMAN, JOHN
Booking #:
436720
Booking Date:
11-26-2021 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ISLAS, MARILU
Booking #:
436719
Booking Date:
11-26-2021 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story