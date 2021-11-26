Jail logs: November 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Disregarding a Stop Sign: 1

Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 2

Poss Marij <2oz: 5

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

ADCOCK, JOHNNY Booking #: 436718 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 5:33 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

55999999 DISREGARDING A STOP SIGN $440.00 HERRERA, EDWARD Booking #: 436717 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 2:36 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BALDERAS, CESAR Booking #: 436716 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 2:04 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $450.00 Gonzalez, Addison Booking #: 436715 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 1:49 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 MEJIA, MARIVEL Booking #: 436714 Booking Date: 11-26-2021 – 1:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GAITAN, AMY Booking #: 436713 Booking Date: 11-25-2021 – 4:38 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond SANCHEZ-ORTIZ, SABASTIEN Booking #: 436712 Release Date: 11-25-2021 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2021 – 10:34 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Duran, Gabriella Booking #: 436711 Booking Date: 11-25-2021 – 10:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00 SANCHEZ, JAZMIN Booking #: 436710 Booking Date: 11-25-2021 – 10:03 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

