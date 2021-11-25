Jail logs: November 25, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* Abandon Endanger Child W/intent to Return: 1

*Gob Driving While Intoxicated: 1

*MTR* Agg Robbery: 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Fta* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Gob*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Misc Fta: 1

Misc Vpta X1: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Racing on Highway Causing Serious Bodily Inj: 1

Racing on Highway: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

AVILA, LEONARDO Booking #: 436709 Booking Date: 11-25-2021 – 3:45 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CEJA, ARTHUR Booking #: 436708 Booking Date: 11-25-2021 – 3:06 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 VALENCIA, YOLANDA Booking #: 436707 Release Date: 11-25-2021 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 11-25-2021 – 12:28 am Charges: 35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G $7500.00 ROMO, ALBERT Booking #: 436706 Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 8:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X1 $1744.00 MONTOYA, ANDY Booking #: 436705 Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 7:55 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 CHAVEZ, GABRIELA Booking #: 436704 Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 6:54 pm Charges: 38060019 *GJI*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN No Bond WILLIAMS, RICKEY Booking #: 436703 Release Date: 11-25-2021 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 6:47 pm Charges: 54040009 *GOB DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond LARRALDE, JERAMY Booking #: 436702 Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 6:36 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CARRADLE, JERAMY Booking #: 436701 Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 6:13 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARCIA, MICHAEL Booking #: 436700 Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 4:15 pm Charges: 38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE No Bond RITTERPUSCH, ROBERT Booking #: 436699 Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 4:06 pm Charges: 12990002 *MTR* AGG ROBBERY $50000.00 REYNA, MAYRA Booking #: 436698 Release Date: 11-24-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 3:18 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond LOFTUS, THOMAS Booking #: 436697 Release Date: 11-24-2021 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 2:05 pm Charges: 35620008 FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC FTA $20000.00 PADILLA, ANTHONY Booking #: 436696 Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 1:09 pm Charges: 54990035 RACING ON HIGHWAY CAUSING SERIOUS BODILY INJ No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

