Jail logs: November 25, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GJI* Abandon Endanger Child W/intent to Return: 1
  • *Gob Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • *MTR* Agg Robbery: 1
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Fta* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Gob*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Misc Fta: 1
  • Misc Vpta X1: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Racing on Highway Causing Serious Bodily Inj: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 1

AVILA, LEONARDO
Booking #:
436709
Booking Date:
11-25-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CEJA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
436708
Booking Date:
11-25-2021 – 3:06 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
VALENCIA, YOLANDA
Booking #:
436707
Release Date:
11-25-2021 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
11-25-2021 – 12:28 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00
ROMO, ALBERT
Booking #:
436706
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA X1
$1744.00
MONTOYA, ANDY
Booking #:
436705
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
CHAVEZ, GABRIELA
Booking #:
436704
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
38060019 *GJI*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN
No Bond
WILLIAMS, RICKEY
Booking #:
436703
Release Date:
11-25-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
54040009 *GOB DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
LARRALDE, JERAMY
Booking #:
436702
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CARRADLE, JERAMY
Booking #:
436701
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARCIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436700
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
RITTERPUSCH, ROBERT
Booking #:
436699
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
12990002 *MTR* AGG ROBBERY
$50000.00
REYNA, MAYRA
Booking #:
436698
Release Date:
11-24-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 3:18 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LOFTUS, THOMAS
Booking #:
436697
Release Date:
11-24-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC FTA
$20000.00
PADILLA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
436696
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 1:09 pm
Charges:
54990035 RACING ON HIGHWAY CAUSING SERIOUS BODILY INJ
No Bond

