Jail logs: November 24, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
  • Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
  • Driving While License Invalid2: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Misc Cpf X2: 1
  • Misc Doc – Abusive Language: 1
  • Misc Fta X2: 1
  • Misc Fta X5: 1
  • Misc Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance: 1
  • Misc Tdcj Holdover: 1
  • Misc Vpta X3: 1
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility-Subsequent: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 2
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Soliciting From Roadway: 1
  • Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

GUERRA, JUSTO
Booking #:
436695
Release Date:
11-24-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
11-24-2021 – 3:47 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SNEDEKER, TATEN
Booking #:
436694
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
SANDERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436693
Release Date:
11-23-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75054999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1610.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
436692
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
MISC DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGEMISC FTA X5MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE
$3594.00
GARZA, ERASMO
Booking #:
436691
Release Date:
11-23-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
DELAROSA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
436690
Release Date:
11-23-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 3:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
FLORES, JOE
Booking #:
436689
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 11:37 am
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARTIN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436688
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 8:55 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID254999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENTMISC CPF X2MISC FTA X2MISC VPTA X3
$5696.60
HERNANDEZ, JESSE
Booking #:
436687
Release Date:
11-23-2021 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 7:36 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75057070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00

