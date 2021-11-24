Jail logs: November 24, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Criminal Trespass: 1

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1

Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1

Driving While License Invalid2: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Misc Cpf X2: 1

Misc Doc – Abusive Language: 1

Misc Fta X2: 1

Misc Fta X5: 1

Misc Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance: 1

Misc Tdcj Holdover: 1

Misc Vpta X3: 1

No Proof Financial Responsibility-Subsequent: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 2

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Soliciting From Roadway: 1

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

GUERRA, JUSTO Booking #: 436695 Release Date: 11-24-2021 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 11-24-2021 – 3:47 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SNEDEKER, TATEN Booking #: 436694 Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 10:20 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER No Bond SANDERS, MICHAEL Booking #: 436693 Release Date: 11-23-2021 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 9:14 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1610.00 HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 436692 Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 4:27 pm Charges: MISC DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

MISC FTA X5

MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE $3594.00 GARZA, ERASMO Booking #: 436691 Release Date: 11-23-2021 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 3:23 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond DELAROSA, JOSHUA Booking #: 436690 Release Date: 11-23-2021 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 3:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond FLORES, JOE Booking #: 436689 Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 11:37 am Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MARTIN, MICHAEL Booking #: 436688 Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 8:55 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X3 $5696.60 HERNANDEZ, JESSE Booking #: 436687 Release Date: 11-23-2021 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 7:36 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

