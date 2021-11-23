Jail logs: November 23, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
  • *COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 2
  • *GJI* Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • *GOB* Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1
  • *RPR* Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1
  • *RPR* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle>=$200: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Gji*theft Prop>=$1,500<$20k: 1
  • Misc Cpfx2: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 2: 1
  • Misc Vptax2: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g : 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Speeding – 10% or over 44 Mph in a 35 Mph Zone: 1
  • Theft Prop>=$1,500<$20k: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

ALLEN, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
436686
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 2:08 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
ENCINAS, CARLOS
Booking #:
436685
Booking Date:
11-23-2021 – 1:06 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
KAISER, PEGGY
Booking #:
436684
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONEMISC VPTA X 2
$2282.20
Warren, Clark
Booking #:
436683
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC CPFX2MISC VPTAX2
$2322.00
NEWSOME, TANESHAY
Booking #:
436682
Release Date:
11-23-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
No Bond
REYNA, FREDDIE
Booking #:
436681
Release Date:
11-22-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
35990019 *RPR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
HOLLON, CIARA
Booking #:
436680
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
REEVES, RIKKI
Booking #:
436679
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
23990004 GJI*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K23990004 THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K
No Bond
ARRINGTON, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
436678
Release Date:
11-22-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
AGUILA, AARON
Booking #:
436677
Release Date:
11-22-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
EKERT, JERRY
Booking #:
436676
Release Date:
11-23-2021 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 3:18 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
GARCIA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
436675
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$50000.00
HOGEDA, ANGELA
Booking #:
436674
Release Date:
11-22-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON22990003 *GOB*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story