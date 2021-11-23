Jail logs: November 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1

*COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 2

*GJI* Sexual Assault Child: 1

*GOB* Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1

*RPR* Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1

*RPR* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle>=$200: 1

Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Gji*theft Prop>=$1,500<$20k: 1

Misc Cpfx2: 1

Misc Vpta X 2: 1

Misc Vptax2: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g : 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Speeding – 10% or over 44 Mph in a 35 Mph Zone: 1

Theft Prop>=$1,500<$20k: 1

ALLEN, SAMANTHA Booking #: 436686 Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 2:08 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 ENCINAS, CARLOS Booking #: 436685 Booking Date: 11-23-2021 – 1:06 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 KAISER, PEGGY Booking #: 436684 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 11:48 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X 2 $2282.20 Warren, Clark Booking #: 436683 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 11:42 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPFX2

MISC VPTAX2 $2322.00 NEWSOME, TANESHAY Booking #: 436682 Release Date: 11-23-2021 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 10:51 pm Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 No Bond REYNA, FREDDIE Booking #: 436681 Release Date: 11-22-2021 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 8:00 pm Charges: 35990019 *RPR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond HOLLON, CIARA Booking #: 436680 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 7:10 pm Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond REEVES, RIKKI Booking #: 436679 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 5:53 pm Charges: 23990004 GJI*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K

23990004 THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K No Bond ARRINGTON, NICHOLAS Booking #: 436678 Release Date: 11-22-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 4:32 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond AGUILA, AARON Booking #: 436677 Release Date: 11-22-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 4:23 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond EKERT, JERRY Booking #: 436676 Release Date: 11-23-2021 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 3:18 pm Charges: 54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond GARCIA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 436675 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 1:38 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD $50000.00 HOGEDA, ANGELA Booking #: 436674 Release Date: 11-22-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 1:28 pm Charges: 13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

22990003 *GOB*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

