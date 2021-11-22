Jail logs: November 22, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Fail to Drive in Single Lane: 1
  • Restriction Code Violation No License Driver 21 Yr Old in Front Seat: 1
  • Tobacco-Possession/consumption/purchase Under 21: 1
  • *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 3
  • *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
  • *COMM* Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • *GJI* Burglary of Habitation (F2): 1
  • *GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
  • *GOB* Burglary of Building (Fs): 1
  • *GOB* Criminal Trespass : 1
  • *GOB* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • *GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *J/N* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
  • *RPR* Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • *RPR* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
  • *RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 2
  • *RPR* Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1
  • Buyers Tag- Expired: 1
  • Cpf X1: 1
  • Crim Trespass Habit/shltr/suprfund/infstrt: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct: 1
  • Doc Affray: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/hwy Landscape>=$200: 1
  • Evading Arrest Det W/veh : 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 2
  • Fail to Control Speed-Collision W/person or Vehicle: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 2
  • Fta*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Impeding Traffic: 1
  • Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj: 1
  • Man Del Cs Pg 2 or 2-a >=400g: 3
  • Minor Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc Cpf X1: 1
  • Misc Cpf X2: 1
  • Misc Cpf X5: 1
  • Misc Fta : 1
  • Misc Fta X1: 4
  • Misc Fta X2: 1
  • Misc Fta: 2
  • Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1
  • Misc Vpta X1: 1
  • Misc Vpta X3: 1
  • Misc Vpta X5: 2
  • Misc Vptax1: 1
  • Misc Vpts X3: 1
  • No Driver License: 3
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 3
  • Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 3
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphrenalia: 1
  • Possession/delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 5
  • Public Intoxicatoin: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 2
  • Speeding – 10% or over 42 Mph in a 30 Mph Zone: 1
  • Speeding 10% or over 75 Mph: 1
  • Speeding- 10% or over 77 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1
  • Sunscreen Not Approved by Dps: 1
  • Theft Class C: 2
  • Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
  • Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 4

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

QUEZADA, ROSITA
Booking #:
436673
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 5:04 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
ALVARADO, LUIS
Booking #:
436672
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 4:15 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
No Bond
GUERRERO, FEDERICO
Booking #:
436671
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 4:14 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
436670
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 4:09 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
No Bond
ROBLES, ALEXIS
Booking #:
436669
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 2:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21MISC FTA X1MISC VPTS X3
$6604.00
STARK, AIMEE
Booking #:
436668
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 2:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DAVIS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
436666
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 1:22 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
FRANKLIN, DEVONTE
Booking #:
436665
Booking Date:
11-22-2021 – 12:18 am
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
RILEY, JOHN
Booking #:
436664
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
CARDENAS, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
436663
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 5:05 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RODRIGUEZ-REYES, MANUEL
Booking #:
436662
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 5:00 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
PATINO, JAZMIN
Booking #:
436661
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 4:56 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MARTINEZ, MAKENNA
Booking #:
436660
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 3:59 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
WARD, JASON
Booking #:
436659
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
54999999 BUYERS TAG- EXPIRED54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X3
$4636.00
CASTRO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
436658
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 2:41 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
$45000.00
ANDRADE, RUBEN
Booking #:
436657
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 2:27 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
Carpenter, Pamela
Booking #:
436656
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 1:05 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BALDERAS, CESAR
Booking #:
436655
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 12:42 am
Charges:
54999999 CPF X154999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 75 MPH54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPSMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X5
$6356.00
MARTINEZ, BRANDY
Booking #:
436654
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 12:01 am
Charges:
73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
$462.00
TORRES, ROBERTO
Booking #:
436653
Booking Date:
11-21-2021 – 12:01 am
Charges:
13999999 DOC AFFRAY41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$924.00
Cortina, Ismael
Booking #:
436652
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
ABBOTT, DIAMOND
Booking #:
436651
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75048990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPF X2
$1000.00
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
436650
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X1
$1064.00
PEREZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
436649
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
GOMEZ, MERCEDES
Booking #:
436648
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
DONALDSON, BRYAN
Booking #:
436647
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIAMISC FTA X2MISC VPTAX1
$3600.00
GARCIA APOLINAR, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
436645
Release Date:
11-20-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 1:00 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
$1500.00
POWELL, QUINTIN
Booking #:
436646
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 10:45 am
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
436644
Release Date:
11-20-2021 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 9:26 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
WILSON, TORY
Booking #:
436643
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 3:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
VILLAREAL, GILBERT
Booking #:
436642
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 3:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LOPEZ, ERIK
Booking #:
436641
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 2:39 am
Charges:
MISC VPTA X1
No Bond
BEJIL, ELISE
Booking #:
436640
Booking Date:
11-20-2021 – 1:27 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONEMISC VPTA X5
$5656.00
VEGA, JUAN
Booking #:
436639
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
MARTINEZ, AARON
Booking #:
436638
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
ROBERTS, SCOTTY
Booking #:
436637
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC FTA
$1046.00
MENDOZA, BRANDY
Booking #:
436636
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRTMISC FTA
$1546.00
SMITH, JOEL
Booking #:
436635
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATOIN54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA
$2240.00
HOWE, AH’ SHAYLAH
Booking #:
436634
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
MONTANEZ, ALIZE
Booking #:
436633
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
LEWIS, JOHN
Booking #:
436632
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CLANTON, MARLIN
Booking #:
436631
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 6:44 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
No Bond
BILBREY, BRENTON
Booking #:
436630
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
PALMER, EVAN
Booking #:
436629
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
ARTEAGA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
436628
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
23990196 *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
KENNEDY, GEORGE
Booking #:
436627
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 3:45 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ADAMES, MANUEL
Booking #:
436625
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
WEST, KELLY
Booking #:
436626
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
CARBAJAL, MARIESOL
Booking #:
436624
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G50130001 *COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
NABORS, DEMETRIS
Booking #:
436623
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 1:18 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
SANCHEZ, SEAN
Booking #:
436622
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 11:54 am
Charges:
35990014 FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story