Jail logs: November 22, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Criminal Trespass: 1

Fail to Drive in Single Lane: 1

Restriction Code Violation No License Driver 21 Yr Old in Front Seat: 1

Tobacco-Possession/consumption/purchase Under 21: 1

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 3

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

*COMM* Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

*GJI* Burglary of Habitation (F2): 1

*GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

*GOB* Burglary of Building (Fs): 1

*GOB* Criminal Trespass : 1

*GOB* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

*GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*J/N* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

*RPR* Evading Arrest Detention: 1

*RPR* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1

*RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 2

*RPR* Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1

Buyers Tag- Expired: 1

Cpf X1: 1

Crim Trespass Habit/shltr/suprfund/infstrt: 1

Disorderly Conduct: 1

Doc Affray: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Duty on Striking Fixture/hwy Landscape>=$200: 1

Evading Arrest Det W/veh : 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 2

Fail to Control Speed-Collision W/person or Vehicle: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 2

Fta*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Impeding Traffic: 1

Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj: 1

Man Del Cs Pg 2 or 2-a >=400g: 3

Minor Public Intoxication: 1

Misc Cpf X1: 1

Misc Cpf X2: 1

Misc Cpf X5: 1

Misc Fta : 1

Misc Fta X1: 4

Misc Fta X2: 1

Misc Fta: 2

Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1

Misc Vpta X1: 1

Misc Vpta X3: 1

Misc Vpta X5: 2

Misc Vptax1: 1

Misc Vpts X3: 1

No Driver License: 3

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 3

Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 3

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphrenalia: 1

Possession/delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication: 5

Public Intoxicatoin: 1

Racing on Highway: 2

Speeding – 10% or over 42 Mph in a 30 Mph Zone: 1

Speeding 10% or over 75 Mph: 1

Speeding- 10% or over 77 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1

Sunscreen Not Approved by Dps: 1

Theft Class C: 2

Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 4

QUEZADA, ROSITA Booking #: 436673 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 5:04 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond ALVARADO, LUIS Booking #: 436672 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 4:15 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G No Bond GUERRERO, FEDERICO Booking #: 436671 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 4:14 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G No Bond HERNANDEZ, GILBERT Booking #: 436670 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 4:09 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G No Bond ROBLES, ALEXIS Booking #: 436669 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 2:32 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTS X3 $6604.00 STARK, AIMEE Booking #: 436668 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 2:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 DAVIS, WILLIAM Booking #: 436666 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 1:22 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond FRANKLIN, DEVONTE Booking #: 436665 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 12:18 am Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond RILEY, JOHN Booking #: 436664 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 8:26 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 CARDENAS, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 436663 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 5:05 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 RODRIGUEZ-REYES, MANUEL Booking #: 436662 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 5:00 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 PATINO, JAZMIN Booking #: 436661 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 4:56 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MARTINEZ, MAKENNA Booking #: 436660 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 3:59 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 WARD, JASON Booking #: 436659 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 3:53 am Charges: 54999999 BUYERS TAG- EXPIRED

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X3 $4636.00 CASTRO, ARMANDO Booking #: 436658 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 2:41 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH $45000.00 ANDRADE, RUBEN Booking #: 436657 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 2:27 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 Carpenter, Pamela Booking #: 436656 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 1:05 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond BALDERAS, CESAR Booking #: 436655 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 12:42 am Charges: 54999999 CPF X1

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 75 MPH

54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X5 $6356.00 MARTINEZ, BRANDY Booking #: 436654 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 12:01 am Charges: 73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT $462.00 TORRES, ROBERTO Booking #: 436653 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 12:01 am Charges: 13999999 DOC AFFRAY

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $924.00 Cortina, Ismael Booking #: 436652 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 11:40 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond ABBOTT, DIAMOND Booking #: 436651 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 9:38 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X2 $1000.00 BELL, JOHN Booking #: 436650 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 7:22 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1 $1064.00 PEREZ, BRANDON Booking #: 436649 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 7:12 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 GOMEZ, MERCEDES Booking #: 436648 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 7:05 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 DONALDSON, BRYAN Booking #: 436647 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 4:47 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTAX1 $3600.00 GARCIA APOLINAR, CRISTIAN Booking #: 436645 Release Date: 11-20-2021 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 1:00 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 $1500.00 POWELL, QUINTIN Booking #: 436646 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 10:45 am Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MARTINEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 436644 Release Date: 11-20-2021 – 10:43 am Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 9:26 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond WILSON, TORY Booking #: 436643 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 3:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 VILLAREAL, GILBERT Booking #: 436642 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 3:00 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LOPEZ, ERIK Booking #: 436641 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 2:39 am Charges: MISC VPTA X1 No Bond BEJIL, ELISE Booking #: 436640 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 1:27 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X5 $5656.00 VEGA, JUAN Booking #: 436639 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 11:42 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 MARTINEZ, AARON Booking #: 436638 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 11:38 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 ROBERTS, SCOTTY Booking #: 436637 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 11:19 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FTA $1046.00 MENDOZA, BRANDY Booking #: 436636 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 9:51 pm Charges: 22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC FTA $1546.00 SMITH, JOEL Booking #: 436635 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 9:40 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATOIN

54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA $2240.00 HOWE, AH’ SHAYLAH Booking #: 436634 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 9:21 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 MONTANEZ, ALIZE Booking #: 436633 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 8:57 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 LEWIS, JOHN Booking #: 436632 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 8:43 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CLANTON, MARLIN Booking #: 436631 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 6:44 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 No Bond BILBREY, BRENTON Booking #: 436630 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 6:16 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 PALMER, EVAN Booking #: 436629 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 6:15 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond ARTEAGA, ASHLEY Booking #: 436628 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 5:30 pm Charges: 23990196 *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond KENNEDY, GEORGE Booking #: 436627 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:45 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ADAMES, MANUEL Booking #: 436625 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:44 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond WEST, KELLY Booking #: 436626 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:35 pm Charges: 22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond CARBAJAL, MARIESOL Booking #: 436624 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:30 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 *COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond NABORS, DEMETRIS Booking #: 436623 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 1:18 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond SANCHEZ, SEAN Booking #: 436622 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 11:54 am Charges: 35990014 FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

