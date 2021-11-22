Jail logs: November 22, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Fail to Drive in Single Lane: 1
- Restriction Code Violation No License Driver 21 Yr Old in Front Seat: 1
- Tobacco-Possession/consumption/purchase Under 21: 1
- *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 3
- *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
- *COMM* Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- *GJI* Burglary of Habitation (F2): 1
- *GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
- *GOB* Burglary of Building (Fs): 1
- *GOB* Criminal Trespass : 1
- *GOB* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
- *GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
- *J/N* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
- *RPR* Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- *RPR* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
- *RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 2
- *RPR* Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1
- Buyers Tag- Expired: 1
- Cpf X1: 1
- Crim Trespass Habit/shltr/suprfund/infstrt: 1
- Disorderly Conduct: 1
- Doc Affray: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 3
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Duty on Striking Fixture/hwy Landscape>=$200: 1
- Evading Arrest Det W/veh : 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 2
- Fail to Control Speed-Collision W/person or Vehicle: 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 2
- Fta*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
- Impeding Traffic: 1
- Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj: 1
- Man Del Cs Pg 2 or 2-a >=400g: 3
- Minor Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc Cpf X1: 1
- Misc Cpf X2: 1
- Misc Cpf X5: 1
- Misc Fta : 1
- Misc Fta X1: 4
- Misc Fta X2: 1
- Misc Fta: 2
- Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1
- Misc Vpta X1: 1
- Misc Vpta X3: 1
- Misc Vpta X5: 2
- Misc Vptax1: 1
- Misc Vpts X3: 1
- No Driver License: 3
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
- Poss Marij <2oz: 3
- Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 3
- Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Poss/del Drug Paraphrenalia: 1
- Possession/delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Public Intoxication: 5
- Public Intoxicatoin: 1
- Racing on Highway: 2
- Speeding – 10% or over 42 Mph in a 30 Mph Zone: 1
- Speeding 10% or over 75 Mph: 1
- Speeding- 10% or over 77 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1
- Sunscreen Not Approved by Dps: 1
- Theft Class C: 2
- Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
- Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 4
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597