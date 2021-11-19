Jail logs: November 19, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
  • *GJI* Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1
  • *GOB* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *GOB* Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • *VOP* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Arson: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1
  • Misc CPF X5: 1
  • Misc FTA X1: 2
  • Misc Speeding -15-24 Mph over Posted Speed Zone: 1
  • Misc VPTA X1: 1
  • Misc VPTA: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • No Drivers License: 2
  • Open Container: 1
  • Poss CS PG 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Racing on Highway: 2
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

LUNA, MARLANDY
Booking #:
436621
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 5:13 am
Charges:
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
No Bond
Bradley, Nicole
Booking #:
436620
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 3:36 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE54999999 OPEN CONTAINER
$1880.00
URRABAZO, ADAM
Booking #:
436619
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 3:20 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSEMISC CPF X5
$964.00
TANGUMA, NAOMI
Booking #:
436617
Release Date:
11-19-2021 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 1:40 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X1
$2433.00
HENSLEY, HEIDI
Booking #:
436616
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 12:59 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
FREATMAN, STEVEN
Booking #:
436615
Booking Date:
11-19-2021 – 12:14 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PENA, DANIEL
Booking #:
436614
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
436613
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 8:44 pm
Charges:
20990010 ARSON
No Bond
RIOJAS, ADAM
Booking #:
436612
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 7:34 pm
Charges:
35990247 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CASTILLO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
436611
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 7:24 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$15000.00
GARIVAY, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
436610
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 6:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75048990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
No Bond
PENA, DESIRAE
Booking #:
436609
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 6:51 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
RESENDEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
436608
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X1
$2288.00
CARDOZA, SEVEION
Booking #:
436607
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HUFF, REBECCA
Booking #:
436606
Release Date:
11-18-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 4:34 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ALVAREZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
436605
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CRABTREE, CALEB
Booking #:
436604
Release Date:
11-18-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 11:28 am
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC SPEEDING -15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONEMISC VPTA
$984.00
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
436603
Release Date:
11-18-2021 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-18-2021 – 6:53 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story