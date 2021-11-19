Jail logs: November 19, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1

*GJI* Assault Family/household Member W/prev Conv: 1

*GOB* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*GOB* Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1

*VOP* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Arson: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Disorderly Conduct: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1

Misc CPF X5: 1

Misc FTA X1: 2

Misc Speeding -15-24 Mph over Posted Speed Zone: 1

Misc VPTA X1: 1

Misc VPTA: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

No Drivers License: 2

Open Container: 1

Poss CS PG 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Racing on Highway: 2

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k: 1

LUNA, MARLANDY Booking #: 436621 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 5:13 am Charges: 23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K No Bond Bradley, Nicole Booking #: 436620 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:36 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

54999999 OPEN CONTAINER $1880.00 URRABAZO, ADAM Booking #: 436619 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:20 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X5 $964.00 TANGUMA, NAOMI Booking #: 436617 Release Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 1:40 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X1 $2433.00 HENSLEY, HEIDI Booking #: 436616 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 12:59 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 FREATMAN, STEVEN Booking #: 436615 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 12:14 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 PENA, DANIEL Booking #: 436614 Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 11:39 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SCHMIDT, ROBERT Booking #: 436613 Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 8:44 pm Charges: 20990010 ARSON No Bond RIOJAS, ADAM Booking #: 436612 Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 7:34 pm Charges: 35990247 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CASTILLO, JOHNNY Booking #: 436611 Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 7:24 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $15000.00 GARIVAY, CHRISTINA Booking #: 436610 Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 6:59 pm Charges: 23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON No Bond PENA, DESIRAE Booking #: 436609 Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 6:51 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond RESENDEZ, LUIS Booking #: 436608 Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 6:25 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X1 $2288.00 CARDOZA, SEVEION Booking #: 436607 Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 6:17 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond HUFF, REBECCA Booking #: 436606 Release Date: 11-18-2021 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 4:34 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond ALVAREZ, ISAAC Booking #: 436605 Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 4:12 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond CRABTREE, CALEB Booking #: 436604 Release Date: 11-18-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 11:28 am Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC SPEEDING -15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC VPTA $984.00 BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 436603 Release Date: 11-18-2021 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2021 – 6:53 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

