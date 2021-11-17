Jail logs: November 17, 2021 — one charged with continuous sex abuse of a child

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Fernando Moreno was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14. As of now, Moreno is still in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a bond set at $75,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession/delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

*COMM* Driving While Intoxicated: 1

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1

*COMM* Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k: 1

*GJI* Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

*GJI* Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Minor in Possession of Alcohol: 1

Misc Cpf X4: 1

Misc Fta X3: 1

Poss Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Tobacco-Possession/consumption/purchase Under 21: 1

Walking with Traffic: 1

RIOJAS, ADAM Booking #: 436588 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 3:27 am Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $264.00 HICKS, JOHN Booking #: 436587 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 1:29 am Charges: 55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 RATCLIFFE, KRYSTIANA Booking #: 436586 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 1:21 am Charges: 55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 AGUILERA-ABARCA, LUIS Booking #: 436585 Booking Date: 11-17-2021 – 12:35 am Charges: 41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X3 $3272.00 AVALOS, ROBERT Booking #: 436584 Release Date: 11-17-2021 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 11-16-2021 – 7:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CISNEROS, JESSICA Booking #: 436583 Booking Date: 11-16-2021 – 7:09 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $5000.00 VELEZ, MARY Booking #: 436582 Booking Date: 11-16-2021 – 5:37 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond GANDAR, DAVID Booking #: 436581 Booking Date: 11-16-2021 – 4:55 pm Charges: 23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K No Bond MORENO, FERNANDO Booking #: 436580 Booking Date: 11-16-2021 – 2:37 pm Charges: 11990012 *GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 No Bond Zemke, Marina Booking #: 436579 Release Date: 11-16-2021 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 11-16-2021 – 1:25 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond GARZA, CANDACE Booking #: 436578 Release Date: 11-16-2021 – 9:43 am Booking Date: 11-16-2021 – 6:43 am Charges: 13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

