Jail logs: November 16, 2021

*GJI* Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1

*GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1

*GOB* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1

*GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*MTR* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

*RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*VOP* Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Class C-Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Misc Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Misc Cpf X 3: 1

Misc Cpf X1: 1

Misc Fta X3: 1

Misc Fta: 1

Misc Marshall Hold: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

MARTINEZ, RYAN Booking #: 436577 Booking Date: 11-16-2021 – 1:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 LOWE, DAVID Booking #: 436576 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 10:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RIVAS, SAMUEL Booking #: 436575 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 10:29 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X3 $3092.00 Huertas, William Booking #: 436574 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 8:42 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 LARA, EDWARD Booking #: 436573 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 8:31 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 ACUNA, JOSE Booking #: 436572 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 8:08 pm Charges: 35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 436571 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 7:56 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT

MISC MARSHALL HOLD No Bond MARTINEZ, DARYL Booking #: 436570 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 7:39 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 436569 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 5:50 pm Charges: MISC ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA $1297.00 MUNOZ, MANUEL Booking #: 436568 Release Date: 11-15-2021 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 5:50 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond AGUIRRE, JENNIFER Booking #: 436567 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 5:46 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond SHAW, TRWYNA Booking #: 436566 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 4:45 pm Charges: 23990196 *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond MARTIN, TIMOTHY Booking #: 436565 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 4:30 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GRAHAM, CALEB Booking #: 436564 Release Date: 11-15-2021 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 3:38 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GUITERREZ, VON-DEAN Booking #: 436563 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 6:58 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00

