Jail logs: November 16, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GJI* Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1
  • *GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1
  • *GOB* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
  • *GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *MTR* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
  • *RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *VOP* Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Class C-Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Misc Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 3: 1
  • Misc Cpf X1: 1
  • Misc Fta X3: 1
  • Misc Fta: 1
  • Misc Marshall Hold: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

MARTINEZ, RYAN
Booking #:
436577
Booking Date:
11-16-2021 – 1:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
LOWE, DAVID
Booking #:
436576
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 10:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RIVAS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
436575
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 10:29 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC CPF X1MISC FTA X3
$3092.00
Huertas, William
Booking #:
436574
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LARA, EDWARD
Booking #:
436573
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
ACUNA, JOSE
Booking #:
436572
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
436571
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANTMISC MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DARYL
Booking #:
436570
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990016 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
MARKWELL, LEANNA
Booking #:
436569
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
MISC ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X 3MISC FTA
$1297.00
MUNOZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
436568
Release Date:
11-15-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
AGUIRRE, JENNIFER
Booking #:
436567
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
SHAW, TRWYNA
Booking #:
436566
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
23990196 *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
MARTIN, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
436565
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GRAHAM, CALEB
Booking #:
436564
Release Date:
11-15-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GUITERREZ, VON-DEAN
Booking #:
436563
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 6:58 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

