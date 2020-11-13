Jail Logs: November 13, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Theft: 4
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
 
LOZOYA, JOSE
Booking #:
430797
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 2:57 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 
RUIZ, JACOB
Booking #:
430796
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 1:37 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
BANS, DOMINIC
Booking #:
430795
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
NEIRA, SANTANA
Booking #:
430794
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
YANT, JUSTIN
Booking #:
430793
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
GONZALES, NORBERTO
Booking #:
430792
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
HOLCOMB, ASHLEY
Booking #:
430790
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-FIXED OBJECT
$768.00
SEPHUS, SADARIAN
Booking #:
430791
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
73991000 ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
$8000.00
JENKINS, JEFFERY
Booking #:
430788
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
54040011 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GARZA, LILY
Booking #:
430789
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
KEEN, JACK
Booking #:
430787
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
CANO, MARTIN
Booking #:
430786
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
MISC VTPA X 1
$319.00
MENDOZA, LUIS
Booking #:
430785
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CHAPPA, CLARA
Booking #:
430784
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
48010006 RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
BRISTOL, TARA
Booking #:
430783
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 2:14 pm
Charges:
23990193 COMM*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
MEZA, ARMANDO
Booking #:
430782
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$126000.00
NAJERA, JESSICA
Booking #:
430781
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 10:24 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
