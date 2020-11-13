Jail Logs: November 13, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Theft: 4

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

LOZOYA, JOSE Booking #: 430797 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 2:57 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond RUIZ, JACOB Booking #: 430796 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 1:37 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 BANS, DOMINIC Booking #: 430795 Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 10:08 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond NEIRA, SANTANA Booking #: 430794 Release Date: 11-12-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 7:38 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 YANT, JUSTIN Booking #: 430793 Release Date: 11-12-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 6:47 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 GONZALES, NORBERTO Booking #: 430792 Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 6:25 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K No Bond HOLCOMB, ASHLEY Booking #: 430790 Release Date: 11-12-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 6:12 pm Charges: 22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-FIXED OBJECT $768.00 SEPHUS, SADARIAN Booking #: 430791 Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 6:08 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

73991000 ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY $8000.00 JENKINS, JEFFERY Booking #: 430788 Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 5:27 pm Charges: 54040011 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond GARZA, LILY Booking #: 430789 Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 5:10 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond KEEN, JACK Booking #: 430787 Release Date: 11-12-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 4:45 pm Charges: 23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond CANO, MARTIN Booking #: 430786 Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 3:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6

MISC VTPA X 1 $319.00 MENDOZA, LUIS Booking #: 430785 Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 2:51 pm Charges: 13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CHAPPA, CLARA Booking #: 430784 Release Date: 11-12-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 2:47 pm Charges: 48010006 RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT No Bond BRISTOL, TARA Booking #: 430783 Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 2:14 pm Charges: 23990193 COMM*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond MEZA, ARMANDO Booking #: 430782 Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 1:28 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $126000.00 NAJERA, JESSICA Booking #: 430781 Release Date: 11-12-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2020 – 10:24 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond

