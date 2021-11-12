Jail logs: November 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulat: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Disregard – Red Light: 1

Disregard – Stop Sign: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

DWLI: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Man Del CS PG 1 >=4g<200g: 1

Misc Alarm-Users without Permit: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Misc Fail to Drive in Single Lane: 1

Misc No Proof of Financial Responsiblity: 1

Misc VPTA X 1: 1

No Drivers License: 1

Possession: 4

Red Light Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

ADNEY, DAKOTA Booking #: 436509 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 3:53 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 DWLI $1690.00 NAVARRO, J LYNN Booking #: 436508 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 2:35 am Charges: 54999999 DISREGARD – RED LIGHT

54999999 DISREGARD – STOP SIGN

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $1344.00 BLANCO, DIANA Booking #: 436507 Booking Date: 11-11-2021 – 11:21 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 SALAZAR, LORIE Booking #: 436506 Booking Date: 11-11-2021 – 10:59 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X8 $662.00 MUNOZ, ROBERT Booking #: 436505 Booking Date: 11-11-2021 – 8:41 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC VPTA X 1 $1648.00 WINN, HALEY Booking #: 436504 Release Date: 11-11-2021 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-11-2021 – 5:48 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GREER, JAMES Booking #: 436503 Booking Date: 11-11-2021 – 3:30 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond WILSON, SIR Booking #: 436502 Booking Date: 11-11-2021 – 1:41 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

MISC ALARM-USERS WITHOUT PERMIT

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597