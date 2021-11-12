Jail logs: November 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulat: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Disregard – Red Light: 1
  • Disregard – Stop Sign: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Man Del CS PG 1 >=4g<200g: 1
  • Misc Alarm-Users without Permit: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Misc Fail to Drive in Single Lane: 1
  • Misc No Proof of Financial Responsiblity: 1
  • Misc VPTA X 1: 1
  • No Drivers License: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Red Light Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

ADNEY, DAKOTA
Booking #:
436509
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54999999 DWLI
$1690.00
NAVARRO, J LYNN
Booking #:
436508
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 2:35 am
Charges:
54999999 DISREGARD – RED LIGHT54999999 DISREGARD – STOP SIGN54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1344.00
BLANCO, DIANA
Booking #:
436507
Booking Date:
11-11-2021 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
SALAZAR, LORIE
Booking #:
436506
Booking Date:
11-11-2021 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X8
$662.00
MUNOZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
436505
Booking Date:
11-11-2021 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATIONMISC VPTA X 1
$1648.00
WINN, HALEY
Booking #:
436504
Release Date:
11-11-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-11-2021 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GREER, JAMES
Booking #:
436503
Booking Date:
11-11-2021 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
WILSON, SIR
Booking #:
436502
Booking Date:
11-11-2021 – 1:41 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATMISC ALARM-USERS WITHOUT PERMITMISC CPF X 3MISC FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANEMISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
No Bond

