Jail logs: November 11, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • *MTR* Poss CS PG 2 >= 1g<4g: 1
  • Agg Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2500: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Fraud Poss/Use Credit or Debit Card <5: 1
  • *J/N* Poss CS PG 1 >=1g<4g: 1
  • *J/N* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Misc CPF X 3: 1
  • Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1
  • Misc Ice Hold : 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc VPTA X 1: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Tamper w/Govern Record Defraud/Harm: 1
  • Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Wrong Way on One Way Street: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

HARO, JUAN
Booking #:
436501
Booking Date:
11-11-2021 – 1:26 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
ACUFF, HEATH
Booking #:
436500
Booking Date:
11-11-2021 – 12:32 am
Charges:
26050022 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <548990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
PEREZ, ROY
Booking #:
436499
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$250054999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREETMISC VPTA X 1
$1148.00
DELAO, ROBERT
Booking #:
436498
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SALAS, ELSA
Booking #:
436497
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 7:36 pm
Charges:
35990015 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ROJAS, SURENA
Booking #:
436496
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
436495
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
PEREIRA-CACERES, ALLAN
Booking #:
436494
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 3:48 pm
Charges:
73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARMMISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
BARRY, SHAELYNN
Booking #:
436493
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HARRIS, BRITTANI
Booking #:
436492
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 11:26 am
Charges:
35990020 *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veterans Day Events

More Veterans Day Events