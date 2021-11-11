Jail logs: November 11, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

*MTR* Poss CS PG 2 >= 1g<4g: 1

Agg Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2500: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Fraud Poss/Use Credit or Debit Card <5: 1

*J/N* Poss CS PG 1 >=1g<4g: 1

*J/N* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Misc CPF X 3: 1

Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1

Misc Ice Hold : 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc VPTA X 1: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Tamper w/Govern Record Defraud/Harm: 1

Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Wrong Way on One Way Street: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

HARO, JUAN Booking #: 436501 Booking Date: 11-11-2021 – 1:26 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond ACUFF, HEATH Booking #: 436500 Booking Date: 11-11-2021 – 12:32 am Charges: 26050022 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond PEREZ, ROY Booking #: 436499 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 10:06 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

MISC VPTA X 1 $1148.00 DELAO, ROBERT Booking #: 436498 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 8:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SALAS, ELSA Booking #: 436497 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 7:36 pm Charges: 35990015 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond ROJAS, SURENA Booking #: 436496 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 7:17 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 436495 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 6:54 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 PEREIRA-CACERES, ALLAN Booking #: 436494 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 3:48 pm Charges: 73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM

MISC ICE HOLD No Bond BARRY, SHAELYNN Booking #: 436493 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 3:19 pm Charges: 35620008 J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond HARRIS, BRITTANI Booking #: 436492 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 11:26 am Charges: 35990020 *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597