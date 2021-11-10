Jail logs: November 10, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • FTA Unl Carrying Weapon: 1
  • GOB Poss CS PG 1 < 1g: 1
  • J/N Poss CS PG 1 >= 4g < 200g: 1
  • J/N Poss Marij < 2oz: 1
  • J/N Resist Arrest Search Or Transport: 1
  • VOP Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Agg Assault Date/family/house w/Weapon: 1
  • Assault Of Pregnant Person: 1
  • DL1 No Driver’s License (when Unlicensed): 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15yoa: 1
  • Fail To Identify Fugitive From Justice: 1
  • MISC Parole Violation: 1
  • MISC Us Marshal Hold: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • SP CPF Speeding: 1
  • Theft Prop >= $100 < $750: 1

JALOMO, ENRIQUE
Booking #:
436491
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 2:52 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
$1000.00
REYES, JESSICA
Booking #:
436490
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 2:49 am
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
NOLEN, DEANNA
Booking #:
436489
Booking Date:
11-10-2021 – 1:47 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
COLEMAN, ANTAMOREY
Booking #:
436488
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
52030027 *FTA* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1125.00
ALCALA, JOHN
Booking #:
436487
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
No Bond
CHAVEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
436486
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
NORMAN, JOHN
Booking #:
436485
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
SMITH, JOEL
Booking #:
436484
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MOORE, CL
Booking #:
436483
Release Date:
11-09-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)SP *CPF*SPEEDING
$248.00
PENA, MARTIN
Booking #:
436482
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
TATUM, DWAYNE
Booking #:
436481
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
DAVIS, TRAVIS
Booking #:
436480
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
FRAIRE, PABLO
Booking #:
436479
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 2:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990016 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48010006 *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORTMISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
Carpenter, Rudy
Booking #:
436478
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 1:39 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ORNELAS, DOLORES
Booking #:
436477
Release Date:
11-09-2021 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
11-09-2021 – 11:06 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

