Jail logs: November 10, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

FTA Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

GOB Poss CS PG 1 < 1g: 1

J/N Poss CS PG 1 >= 4g < 200g: 1

J/N Poss Marij < 2oz: 1

J/N Resist Arrest Search Or Transport: 1

VOP Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Agg Assault Date/family/house w/Weapon: 1

Assault Of Pregnant Person: 1

DL1 No Driver’s License (when Unlicensed): 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15yoa: 1

Fail To Identify Fugitive From Justice: 1

MISC Parole Violation: 1

MISC Us Marshal Hold: 1

Possession: 5

Public Intoxication: 1

SP CPF Speeding: 1

Theft Prop >= $100 < $750: 1

JALOMO, ENRIQUE Booking #: 436491 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 2:52 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G $1000.00 REYES, JESSICA Booking #: 436490 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 2:49 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $420.00 NOLEN, DEANNA Booking #: 436489 Booking Date: 11-10-2021 – 1:47 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 COLEMAN, ANTAMOREY Booking #: 436488 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 11:54 pm Charges: 52030027 *FTA* UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1125.00 ALCALA, JOHN Booking #: 436487 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 10:45 pm Charges: 13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON No Bond CHAVEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 436486 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 9:34 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 NORMAN, JOHN Booking #: 436485 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 8:26 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond SMITH, JOEL Booking #: 436484 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 7:46 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MOORE, CL Booking #: 436483 Release Date: 11-09-2021 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 4:23 pm Charges: DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

SP *CPF*SPEEDING $248.00 PENA, MARTIN Booking #: 436482 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 3:56 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond TATUM, DWAYNE Booking #: 436481 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 3:31 pm Charges: 13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON No Bond DAVIS, TRAVIS Booking #: 436480 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 2:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00 FRAIRE, PABLO Booking #: 436479 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 2:04 pm Charges: 35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond Carpenter, Rudy Booking #: 436478 Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 1:39 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ORNELAS, DOLORES Booking #: 436477 Release Date: 11-09-2021 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 11-09-2021 – 11:06 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00

