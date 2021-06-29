Jail logs: June 29, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Injury to Child/Elderly/Disable with Intent Bodily Injury:1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Theft of Mail <= 10 Addresses: 1
  • Theft of Property >= $2,500 < $30,000: 1
  • Theft of Property < $25,000 with 2 or More Previous Convictions: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Misc FTA: 1
  • Misc VPTA: 1

CHAPA, ADRIAN

Booking #:

434321

Booking Date:

06-29-2021 – 3:12 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

RAMIREZ, KADE

Booking #:

434320

Booking Date:

06-29-2021 – 2:57 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

JACKSON, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

434319

Booking Date:

06-29-2021 – 12:22 am

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

NICHOLS, JONATHAN

Booking #:

434318

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 8:36 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

GIRON-CHACON, VICTOR

Booking #:

434317

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 3:27 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

MARTINEZ, MELECIO

Booking #:

434316

Release Date:

06-28-2021 – 6:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 1:35 pm

Charges:

48010006 COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHT
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
MISC VPTA X2

$2210.00

AGUERO, ADAM

Booking #:

434315

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 12:50 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

$7500.00

LISTER, LANCE

Booking #:

434314

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 12:27 pm

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$15000.00

JUAREZ, RALPH

Booking #:

434313

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 12:03 pm

Charges:

35990133 *COMM*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA

$1978.00

DOUGLAS, J’TAVION

Booking #:

434312

Release Date:

06-28-2021 – 7:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 12:01 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CORTINEZ, CINDY

Booking #:434311

Release Date:

06-28-2021 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 11:52 am

Charges:

23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES

No Bond

GARCIA, ANTHONY

Booking #:434310

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 11:35 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNLIA

$1124.00

FIELDER, BRIAN

Booking #:

434309

Release Date:

06-28-2021 – 11:13 am

Booking Date:

06-28-2021 – 9:23 am

Charges:

13150005 MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990043 MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

