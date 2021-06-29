Jail logs: June 29, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Injury to Child/Elderly/Disable with Intent Bodily Injury:1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 5
- Theft of Mail <= 10 Addresses: 1
- Theft of Property >= $2,500 < $30,000: 1
- Theft of Property < $25,000 with 2 or More Previous Convictions: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc VPTA: 1
CHAPA, ADRIAN
Booking #:
434321
Booking Date:
06-29-2021 – 3:12 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RAMIREZ, KADE
Booking #:
434320
Booking Date:
06-29-2021 – 2:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
JACKSON, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
434319
Booking Date:
06-29-2021 – 12:22 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
NICHOLS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
434318
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GIRON-CHACON, VICTOR
Booking #:
434317
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MELECIO
Booking #:
434316
Release Date:
06-28-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 1:35 pm
Charges:
48010006 COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHT
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
MISC VPTA X2
$2210.00
AGUERO, ADAM
Booking #:
434315
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 12:50 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$7500.00
LISTER, LANCE
Booking #:
434314
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 12:27 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$15000.00
JUAREZ, RALPH
Booking #:
434313
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
35990133 *COMM*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA
$1978.00
DOUGLAS, J’TAVION
Booking #:
434312
Release Date:
06-28-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CORTINEZ, CINDY
Booking #:434311
Release Date:
06-28-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 11:52 am
Charges:
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
No Bond
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:434310
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 11:35 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNLIA
$1124.00
FIELDER, BRIAN
Booking #:
434309
Release Date:
06-28-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 9:23 am
Charges:
13150005 MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990043 MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
