Jail logs: June 26 – June 28;

Over the past 72 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Diana Blanco was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Sunday, June 28, 2021 and is being held on a $7,500.00 surety bond for charges of Assault that Causes Bodily Injury & Family Violence, and Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled and Reckless Bodily Injury.

As of this writing, she is still in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Public Intoxication: 4

Theft of Property: 2

Driving while Intoxicated: 3

Possession: 16

Contempt of Court: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Assault the Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Assault the Causes Bodily Injury & Family Violence: 2

Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1

Continuous Violence Against Family: 1

Driving while License Invalid: 3

Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 2

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 1

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Violate Promise to Appear: 2

Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Evading arrest or Detention: 1

Failure to Identify or Giving False/Fictitious Information: 1

Silent or Abusive Caller/Electronic Communication to 911 Service: 1

Indecent Exposure: 1