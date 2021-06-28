Jail logs: June 26 – June 28;

Over the past 72 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Diana Blanco was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Sunday, June 28, 2021 and is being held on a $7,500.00 surety bond for charges of Assault that Causes Bodily Injury & Family Violence, and Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled and Reckless Bodily Injury.
As of this writing, she is still in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Theft of Property: 2
- Driving while Intoxicated: 3
- Possession: 16
- Contempt of Court: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Assault the Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault the Causes Bodily Injury & Family Violence: 2
- Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
- Continuous Violence Against Family: 1
- Driving while License Invalid: 3
- Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 2
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 1
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Violate Promise to Appear: 2
- Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Evading arrest or Detention: 1
- Failure to Identify or Giving False/Fictitious Information: 1
- Silent or Abusive Caller/Electronic Communication to 911 Service: 1
- Indecent Exposure: 1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
MISC ICE HOLD
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION X 2
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE X 3
54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YEARS OLD IN FRONT SEAT X 2
54999999 SEATBELTS 0- 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 52 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC COMTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA x 5
MISC VPTA x 2
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
55999999 POSS DRUG PARPAHERNALIA
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH INA 20 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA x 2
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
