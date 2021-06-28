Jail logs: June 26 – June 28;

Over the past 72 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Diana Blanco was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Sunday, June 28, 2021 and is being held on a $7,500.00 surety bond for charges of Assault that Causes Bodily Injury & Family Violence, and Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled and Reckless Bodily Injury.

As of this writing, she is still in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Theft of Property: 2
  • Driving while Intoxicated: 3
  • Possession: 16
  • Contempt of Court: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 2
  • Assault the Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault the Causes Bodily Injury & Family Violence: 2
  • Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
  • Continuous Violence Against Family: 1
  • Driving while License Invalid: 3
  • Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 2
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 1
  • Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Violate Promise to Appear: 2
  • Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Evading arrest or Detention: 1
  • Failure to Identify or Giving False/Fictitious Information: 1
  • Silent or Abusive Caller/Electronic Communication to 911 Service: 1
  • Indecent Exposure: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

BROWN, THOMAS
Booking #:
434293
Booking Date:
06-26-2021 – 5:36 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
GOMEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
434292
Booking Date:
06-26-2021 – 5:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
DABNEY, CONNOR
Booking #:
434291
Booking Date:
06-26-2021 – 3:37 am
Charges:
23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
Cortez, John
Booking #:
434290
Booking Date:
06-26-2021 – 1:51 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
DONAKER, KENNETH
Booking #:
434289
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 10:29 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARCIAS CASTRO, LUIS
Booking #:
434288
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434287
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
RENFRO, MANDY
Booking #:
434286
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 2:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
$1450.00
GASCA, BOBBY
Booking #:
434285
Release Date:
06-25-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
GIRON-CHACON, VICTOR
Booking #:
434284
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 11:39 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC ICE HOLD
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, LYDIA
Booking #:
434283
Release Date:
06-25-2021 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 10:48 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
ANDERSON, CODY
Booking #:
434282
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 10:21 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
434281
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 9:59 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HARRELL, CODY
Booking #:
434280
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 9:17 am
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Ortega, Raul
Booking #:
434279
Release Date:
06-25-2021 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 6:44 am
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
434300
Booking Date:
06-27-2021 – 5:22 am
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION X 2
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE X 3
54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YEARS OLD IN FRONT SEAT X 2
54999999 SEATBELTS 0- 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 52 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC COMTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA x 5
MISC VPTA x 2
$11406.00
BANKS, BRANDON
Booking #:
434299
Booking Date:
06-27-2021 – 12:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$19162.00
ALVAREZ, JACOB
Booking #:
434298
Booking Date:
06-26-2021 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
$82500.00
SMITH, HANNAH
Booking #:
434297
Release Date:
06-26-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-26-2021 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS DRUG PARPAHERNALIA
$1662.00
DELAROSA, MOSES
Booking #:
434296
Release Date:
06-26-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-26-2021 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
$1925.00
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
434295
Release Date:
06-27-2021 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
06-26-2021 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
$1462.00
LOCKLEAR, TYLER
Booking #:
434294
Booking Date:
06-26-2021 – 10:57 am
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$6500.00
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
CABRERA, CARLOS
Booking #:
434308
Release Date:
06-28-2021 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-28-2021 – 12:42 am
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH INA 20 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA x 2
$2342.00
MEJIA, CARLOS
Booking #:
434307
Release Date:
06-27-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2021 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ARP, ERIC
Booking #:
434306
Booking Date:
06-27-2021 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
WHITLOCK, TONYA
Booking #:
434305
Release Date:
06-27-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2021 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BLANCO, DIANA
Booking #:
434304
Booking Date:
06-27-2021 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
Garcia, Marcy
Booking #:
434303
Release Date:
06-27-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2021 – 2:18 pm
Charges:
23990009 *GJI* THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
No Bond
HUMPHREY, CHANSTAN
Booking #:
434302
Release Date:
06-27-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2021 – 12:12 pm
Charges:
36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE
No Bond
MOUW, CAMERON
Booking #:
434301
Release Date:
06-27-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
06-27-2021 – 10:01 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

