Jail logs: July 9, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Murder: 2

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

J/N Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Possession: 9

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1

Theft of Property >= $2,500 < $30,000: 1

Theft, Class C: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Lake Glass Containers in Park: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2

MISC Motion to Revoke Parole: 1

Bicycle Ran Stop Sign: 1

No Driver License: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Speeding in a Posted School Zone: 1

Misc VPTA: 2

Misc FTA: 3

Misc CPF: 6

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

RAMIREZ, IBAN

Booking #:

434493

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 5:28 am

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

LUCERO, ALBERT

Booking #:

434492

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 4:40 am

Charges:

54999999 BICYCLE – RAN STOP SIGN

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1

$922.00

SANCHEZ, JANDIE

Booking #:

434491

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 1:06 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$444.00

MONTES, CRUZ

Booking #:

434490

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 12:53 am

Charges:

50990041 J/N* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

No Bond

GALLEGOS, DEREK

Booking #:

434489

Booking Date:

07-09-2021 – 12:47 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

71999999 LAKE GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK

MISC FTA X 1

$1876.00

CADENA, JOHNNY

Booking #:

434488

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 9:17 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

DURON, DAMIEN

Booking #:

434487

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 8:35 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1000.00

ENCINAS, DANIEL

Booking #:

434486

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 8:21 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X 3

$3494.00

TREVINO, JOSE

Booking #:

434485

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 7:15 pm

Charges:

09990030 MURDER

MISC MOTION TO REVOKE PAROLE

No Bond

Muniz, Savahna

Booking #:

434484

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 6:29 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 8

No Bond

SIPES, DANNY

Booking #:

434482

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 6:26 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

MARTINEZ, ELIJIAH

Booking #:

434483

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 6:20 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X10

No Bond

HOLTHAUS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434481

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 4:35 pm

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

BENNETT, DANIEL

Booking #:

434480

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 3:30 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

No Bond

GREER, THOMAS

Booking #:

434479

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 3:07 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF x 3

MISC FTA x 2

$1766.00

PINEDA, JUAN

Booking #:

434478

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 2:46 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

BECKWITH, SARA

Booking #:

434477

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 2:29 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MARTIN, JONATHAN

Booking #:

434476

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 2:22 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

SALAZAR, CODY

Booking #:

434473

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 2:22 pm

Charges:

09990030 MURDER

26050014 GJI* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

No Bond

RAMIREZ, JOE

Booking #:

434475

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 12:57 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

FERGUSON, JEREMY

Booking #:

434472

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 12:52 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 8

No Bond

WILLIAMS, JORDAN

Booking #:

434474

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 12:47 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$1000.00

Sanchez, Andreas

Booking #:

434471

Release Date:

07-08-2021 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 11:17 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH

MISC VPTA X 3

$3730.00

RUIZ, MARTIN

Booking #:

434470

Release Date:

07-08-2021 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 8:27 am

Charges:

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF x 1

No Bond

