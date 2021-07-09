Jail logs: July 9, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Murder: 2
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- J/N Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Possession: 9
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Theft of Property >= $2,500 < $30,000: 1
- Theft, Class C: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Lake Glass Containers in Park: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2
- MISC Motion to Revoke Parole: 1
- Bicycle Ran Stop Sign: 1
- No Driver License: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Speeding in a Posted School Zone: 1
- Misc VPTA: 2
- Misc FTA: 3
- Misc CPF: 6
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
RAMIREZ, IBAN
Booking #:
434493
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 5:28 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
LUCERO, ALBERT
Booking #:
434492
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 4:40 am
Charges:
54999999 BICYCLE – RAN STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$922.00
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
434491
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 1:06 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$444.00
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
434490
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 12:53 am
Charges:
50990041 J/N* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
No Bond
GALLEGOS, DEREK
Booking #:
434489
Booking Date:
07-09-2021 – 12:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
71999999 LAKE GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK
MISC FTA X 1
$1876.00
CADENA, JOHNNY
Booking #:
434488
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
DURON, DAMIEN
Booking #:
434487
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
ENCINAS, DANIEL
Booking #:
434486
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 3
$3494.00
TREVINO, JOSE
Booking #:
434485
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
MISC MOTION TO REVOKE PAROLE
No Bond
Muniz, Savahna
Booking #:
434484
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 8
No Bond
SIPES, DANNY
Booking #:
434482
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MARTINEZ, ELIJIAH
Booking #:
434483
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X10
No Bond
HOLTHAUS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434481
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
BENNETT, DANIEL
Booking #:
434480
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
GREER, THOMAS
Booking #:
434479
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF x 3
MISC FTA x 2
$1766.00
PINEDA, JUAN
Booking #:
434478
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
BECKWITH, SARA
Booking #:
434477
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MARTIN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
434476
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SALAZAR, CODY
Booking #:
434473
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
26050014 GJI* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
434475
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
FERGUSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
434472
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 12:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 8
No Bond
WILLIAMS, JORDAN
Booking #:
434474
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 12:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
Sanchez, Andreas
Booking #:
434471
Release Date:
07-08-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 11:17 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH
MISC VPTA X 3
$3730.00
RUIZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
434470
Release Date:
07-08-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 8:27 am
Charges:
35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF x 1
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597