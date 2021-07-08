Jail logs: July 8, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2
- Harassment of a Public Servant: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 1
- Possession: 6
- DWLI: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Tobacco – Minor in Possession: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Issuance of a Bad Check: 1
- No Driver License: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Failure to Appear: 3
- Misc VPTA: 3
- Misc CPF: 3
SERRANO, ADRIAN
Booking #:
434469
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 3:46 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 2
$500.00
SANCHEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
434468
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 3:12 am
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
434467
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
JOHNSON, TRISTAN
Booking #:
434466
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 2:19 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LUJAN, JASON
Booking #:
434465
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 1:30 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GONZALES, DWAYNE
Booking #:
434464
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 1:21 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUB
MISC VPTA X 2
$3030.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
434463
Booking Date:
07-08-2021 – 1:17 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Holleman, Brayden
Booking #:
434462
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
55999999 TABACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION
$684.00
VILLANUEVA, SANDRA
Booking #:
434461
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
LEWIS, ALEJANDRA
Booking #:
434460
Release Date:
07-08-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
$1632.00
SMITH, CANDICE
Booking #:
434459
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
DUPREE, AUSTIN
Booking #:
434458
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
ABLES, RICKY
Booking #:
434457
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
STRIPLAND, SHERRY
Booking #:
434456
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
32.41 CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1320617J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1320618J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1320621J4
MISC VPTA X 1
$2410.00
Stanley, Noemi
Booking #:
434455
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 11
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, BYRON
Booking #:
434454
Release Date:
07-08-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 11:48 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$15000.00
BURKLEO, ANNAHJEAN
Booking #:
434453
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 11:30 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597