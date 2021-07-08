Jail logs: July 8, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Fugitive from Justice: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2

Harassment of a Public Servant: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 1

Possession: 6

DWLI: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Tobacco – Minor in Possession: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1

Issuance of a Bad Check: 1

No Driver License: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Failure to Appear: 3

Misc VPTA: 3

Misc CPF: 3

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

SERRANO, ADRIAN

Booking #:

434469

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 3:46 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC CPF X 2

$500.00

SANCHEZ, JACOB

Booking #:

434468

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 3:12 am

Charges:

13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$500.00

COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL

Booking #:

434467

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 2:23 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

JOHNSON, TRISTAN

Booking #:

434466

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 2:19 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

LUJAN, JASON

Booking #:

434465

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 1:30 am

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

GONZALES, DWAYNE

Booking #:

434464

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 1:21 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUB

MISC VPTA X 2

$3030.00

MENDOZA, ANDREA

Booking #:

434463

Booking Date:

07-08-2021 – 1:17 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

Holleman, Brayden

Booking #:

434462

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 11:40 pm

Charges:

55999999 TABACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION

$684.00

VILLANUEVA, SANDRA

Booking #:

434461

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 10:01 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

LEWIS, ALEJANDRA

Booking #:

434460

Release Date:

07-08-2021 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 9:43 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA

$1632.00

SMITH, CANDICE

Booking #:

434459

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 9:03 pm

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

DUPREE, AUSTIN

Booking #:

434458

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 8:00 pm

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

ABLES, RICKY

Booking #:

434457

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 5:52 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

STRIPLAND, SHERRY

Booking #:

434456

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 5:44 pm

Charges:

32.41 CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1320617J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1320618J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1320621J4

MISC VPTA X 1

$2410.00

Stanley, Noemi

Booking #:

434455

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 4:00 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 11

No Bond

GUTIERREZ, BYRON

Booking #:

434454

Release Date:

07-08-2021 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 11:48 am

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$15000.00

BURKLEO, ANNAHJEAN

Booking #:

434453

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 11:30 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond