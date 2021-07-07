Jail logs: July 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1
- Claim Lottery Prize Fraud > $200 <= $10,000: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 2
- Driving while License Invalid: 1
- Failure to Yield to Right of Way Stop Sign: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc VPTA: 1
- No Driver License: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- No Seat Belt – Children Under 8 Years of Age: 1
- Misc Stop Sign: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 3
- Misc 24-Hour Commitment: 1
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
BRYAN, OTIS
Booking #:
434452
Booking Date:
07-07-2021 – 5:11 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
SANCHEZ, SYLINE
Booking #:
434451
Release Date:
07-06-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$1000.00
ALVARADO, SAVHANNA
Booking #:
434450
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FAIL TO YEILD TO RIGHT OF WAY-STOP SIGN
MISC FTA X 1
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2
MISC SEAT BELT-CHIL(REN) UNDER 8 YOA
MISC STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X 7
$10008.00
MYERS, VICTORIA
Booking #:
434449
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
MISC 24 HR COMMITTMENT
No Bond
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
434448
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
DAVIS, JAMES
Booking #:
434447
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BROWN, EDWARD
Booking #:
434446
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 12:24 pm
Charges:
13990075 GOBASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
26990147 GOBCLAIM LOTTERY PRIZE FRAUD >$200<=$10K
$5000.00
ROMERO, K’LEE
Booking #:
434445
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 11:26 am
Charges:
54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
Hardin, Kevin
Booking #:
434444
Release Date:
07-06-2021 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 9:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SAN AGUSTIN, ALEJANDRA
Booking #:
434443
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 8:54 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MARTINEZ, RICKY
Booking #:
434442
Release Date:
07-06-2021 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 8:27 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
