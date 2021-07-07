Jail logs: July 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1

Claim Lottery Prize Fraud > $200 <= $10,000: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 2

Driving while License Invalid: 1

Failure to Yield to Right of Way Stop Sign: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Misc VPTA: 1

No Driver License: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

No Seat Belt – Children Under 8 Years of Age: 1

Misc Stop Sign: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Misc 24-Hour Commitment: 1

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

BRYAN, OTIS

Booking #:

434452

Booking Date:

07-07-2021 – 5:11 am

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$500.00

SANCHEZ, SYLINE

Booking #:

434451

Release Date:

07-06-2021 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 6:30 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$1000.00

ALVARADO, SAVHANNA

Booking #:

434450

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 5:29 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 7

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FAIL TO YEILD TO RIGHT OF WAY-STOP SIGN

MISC FTA X 1

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2

MISC SEAT BELT-CHIL(REN) UNDER 8 YOA

MISC STOP SIGN

MISC VPTA X 7

$10008.00

MYERS, VICTORIA

Booking #:

434449

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 5:26 pm

Charges:

MISC 24 HR COMMITTMENT

No Bond

GARZA, THOMAS

Booking #:

434448

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 3:24 pm

Charges:

48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

DAVIS, JAMES

Booking #:

434447

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 3:05 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BROWN, EDWARD

Booking #:

434446

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 12:24 pm

Charges:

13990075 GOBASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

26990147 GOBCLAIM LOTTERY PRIZE FRAUD >$200<=$10K

$5000.00

ROMERO, K’LEE

Booking #:

434445

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 11:26 am

Charges:

54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

Hardin, Kevin

Booking #:

434444

Release Date:

07-06-2021 – 10:28 am

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 9:01 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

SAN AGUSTIN, ALEJANDRA

Booking #:

434443

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 8:54 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MARTINEZ, RICKY

Booking #:

434442

Release Date:

07-06-2021 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 8:27 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00