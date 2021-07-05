Jail logs: July 5, 2021 — indecency with a child among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Brandon Bennett was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Friday, July 2, 2021 on charges of Indecency with a Child – Exposure.
As of this writing he is being held at the Tom Green County Jail.
His bond has been set at $50 thousand.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Possession: 19
- Driving while Intoxicated: 8
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 4
- Criminal Mischief: 4
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 3
- No Driver License: 3
- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 3
- Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
- Assault Class C – Family Violence: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Intoxication Assault with Vehicle SBI: 1
- Theft of Property >=$2,500 < $30,000
- False Report to Police Officer: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Harassment of a Public Servant: 1
- Assault by Contact Family Violence: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Theft of Property >= $500 < $1,500: 1
- Issuance of Bad Check: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Driving Without License/Previous Conviction: 1
- Indecency with a Child: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Theft of Proeprty >= $100 < $750
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Speeding in a Posted School Zone: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 4
- Misc FTA: 3
- Misc VPTA: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF < 100
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 3
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPFX20
MISC FTA
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 044821J4
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
22990011 VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONED
MISC VPTAX2
MISC FTA