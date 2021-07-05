Jail logs: July 5, 2021 — indecency with a child among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Brandon Bennett mug shot

Brandon Bennett was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Friday, July 2, 2021 on charges of Indecency with a Child – Exposure.

As of this writing he is being held at the Tom Green County Jail.

His bond has been set at $50 thousand.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Possession: 19
  • Driving while Intoxicated: 8
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 4
  • Criminal Mischief: 4
  • Evading Arrest or Detention: 3
  • No Driver License: 3
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 3
  • Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Intoxication Assault with Vehicle SBI: 1
  • Theft of Property >=$2,500 < $30,000
  • False Report to Police Officer: 1
  • Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
  • Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Harassment of a Public Servant: 1
  • Assault by Contact Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
  • Theft of Property >= $500 < $1,500: 1
  • Issuance of Bad Check: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1
  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Driving Without License/Previous Conviction: 1
  • Indecency with a Child: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
  • Theft of Proeprty >= $100 < $750
  • Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Speeding in a Posted School Zone: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 4
  • Misc FTA: 3
  • Misc VPTA: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2

RAMIREZ, ROSANTINA
Booking #:
434427
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 3:29 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
>>>
PEREZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
434426
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 3:07 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
>>>
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
434425
Release Date:
07-04-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1126.00
>>>
ALVARADO, JOE
Booking #:
434423
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
No Bond
>>>
RIVAS, JOSE
Booking #:
434422
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
>>>
AGUILAR, JESUS
Booking #:
434421
Release Date:
07-04-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 11:37 am
Charges:
MISC FALSE REPORT TO PEACE OFFICER
$4000.00
>>>
 
RODRIGUEZ-REYES, MANUEL
Booking #:
434420
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 4:59 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
>>>
MORENO, MARIO
Booking #:
434419
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 4:26 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
>>>
SANDOVAL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434418
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 4:08 am
Charges:
35620008 CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
>>>
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
434417
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 3:56 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF < 100
$1012.00
>>>
SEGURA, JOSE
Booking #:
434416
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 3:31 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
>>>
THEECK, CAMERON
Booking #:
434415
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 3:20 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
>>>
MORALES, MIGUEL
Booking #:
434414
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 1:27 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
>>>
TAYLOR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
434413
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
>>>
WALDREP, BRANT
Booking #:
434412
Booking Date:
07-04-2021 – 1:03 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
>>>
FIELDS, MARQUITA
Booking #:
434411
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
>>>
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
434410
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
>>>
QUISENBERRY, BILLY
Booking #:
434409
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
>>>
HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
434408
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 8:32 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
>>>
BERRY, JAKE
Booking #:
434407
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 1:14 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
>>>
EAKINS, JESSE
Booking #:
434406
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 7:35 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
>>>
 
CHAVEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
434405
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 4:44 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
>>>
MACHADO, ALDO
Booking #:
434404
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 3:51 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
$1282.00
>>>
CARDONA, ROBERTO
Booking #:
434403
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 3:47 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
>>>
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
434402
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 3:38 am
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
>>>
FUENTES, JUAN
Booking #:
434401
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 2:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
>>>
WHITE, ISIAH
Booking #:
434400
Booking Date:
07-03-2021 – 2:30 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
>>>
CONTRERAS, LETICIA
Booking #:
434399
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
>>>
WASHINGTON, ALIJAH
Booking #:
434398
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 3
$1012.00
>>>
CONTRERAS, JOE
Booking #:
434397
Release Date:
07-03-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
>>>
BROWN, DARION
Booking #:
434396
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
>>>
RIOS, TONY
Booking #:
434395
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
23990003 *J/N* THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPFX20
MISC FTA
$502.00
>>>
BOONE, RANCI
Booking #:
434394
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
>>>
GUZMAN, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
434393
Release Date:
07-02-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 6:50 pm
Charges:
35990019 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
>>>
SANCHEZ, EMMANUEL
Booking #:
434392
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1331.00
>>>
GALINDO, JESSICA
Booking #:
434391
Release Date:
07-02-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 044821J4
$1628.00
>>>
 
GALL, BRANDON
Booking #:
434390
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
>>>
TATUM, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434388
Release Date:
07-03-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
13990001 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
>>>
Porter, James
Booking #:
434389
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
>>>
BENNETT, BRANDON
Booking #:
434387
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 4:19 pm
Charges:
11990017 MTR*INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
No Bond
>>>
 
TINER, THOMAS
Booking #:
434385
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
>>>
MOERKE, SHAWN
Booking #:
434384
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 2:24 pm
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
22990011 VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONED
MISC VPTAX2
$2568.00
>>>
KRUEGER, JEFFREY
Booking #:
434386
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 1:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX4
MISC FTA
$482.00
>>>
GUTIERREZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
434383
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
54040010 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
>>>
HERNANDEZ, CONSUELA
Booking #:
434382
Release Date:
07-02-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 11:41 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
>>>
JONES, MIKAYLA
Booking #:
434381
Release Date:
07-02-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-02-2021 – 9:24 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
>>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

