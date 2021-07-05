Jail logs: July 5, 2021 — indecency with a child among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Brandon Bennett was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Friday, July 2, 2021 on charges of Indecency with a Child – Exposure.

As of this writing he is being held at the Tom Green County Jail.

His bond has been set at $50 thousand.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession: 19

Driving while Intoxicated: 8

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 4

Criminal Mischief: 4

Evading Arrest or Detention: 3

No Driver License: 3

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: 3

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle or Watercraft: 2

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Intoxication Assault with Vehicle SBI: 1

Theft of Property >=$2,500 < $30,000

False Report to Police Officer: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Harassment of a Public Servant: 1

Assault by Contact Family Violence: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Theft of Property >= $500 < $1,500: 1

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Driving Without License/Previous Conviction: 1

Indecency with a Child: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Theft of Proeprty >= $100 < $750

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1

Speeding in a Posted School Zone: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 4

Misc FTA: 3

Misc VPTA: 2

Misc CPF: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]