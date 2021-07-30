Jail logs: July 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon: 1

Theft of Property: 2

Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 3

Possession: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Misc VPTA: 2

Misc US Marshals Hold: 1

No Driver’s License: 2

Expired Vehicle Registration: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

RANGEL, ELIZABETH

Booking #:

434784

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 3:01 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

FRANKLIN, DEVONTE

Booking #:

434783

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 11:17 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 8

No Bond

MARTINEZ, CESAR

Booking #:

434782

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 7:28 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC US MARSHALS HOLD

MISC VPTA X2

$2212.00

WALKER, WHITNEY

Booking #:

434781

Release Date:

07-30-2021 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 7:21 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA X 1

$1540.00

THAMES, CALVIN

Booking #:

434780

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 7:07 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

PRATHER, DESIREE

Booking #:

434779

Release Date:

07-30-2021 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 7:07 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

DURST, ANTHONY

Booking #:

434778

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 6:09 pm

Charges:

35990005 GOB MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

No Bond

COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL

Booking #:

434777

Release Date:

07-29-2021 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 5:31 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

$1464.00

HILL, RICHARD

Booking #:

434776

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 3:51 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

PENA, CORINA

Booking #:

434775

Release Date:

07-29-2021 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 3:28 pm

Charges:

54990067 RPR DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

BANON, ROSA

Booking #:

434773

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 1:02 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

MARTINEZ, ARTURO

Booking #:

434774

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 12:57 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597