Jail logs: July 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon: 1
- Theft of Property: 2
- Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 3
- Possession: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc VPTA: 2
- Misc US Marshals Hold: 1
- No Driver’s License: 2
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
RANGEL, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
434784
Booking Date:
07-30-2021 – 3:01 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
FRANKLIN, DEVONTE
Booking #:
434783
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 11:17 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 8
No Bond
MARTINEZ, CESAR
Booking #:
434782
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC US MARSHALS HOLD
MISC VPTA X2
$2212.00
WALKER, WHITNEY
Booking #:
434781
Release Date:
07-30-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X 1
$1540.00
THAMES, CALVIN
Booking #:
434780
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PRATHER, DESIREE
Booking #:
434779
Release Date:
07-30-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
DURST, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434778
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
35990005 GOB MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
No Bond
COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
434777
Release Date:
07-29-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
HILL, RICHARD
Booking #:
434776
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
PENA, CORINA
Booking #:
434775
Release Date:
07-29-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
54990067 RPR DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
BANON, ROSA
Booking #:
434773
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 1:02 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ARTURO
Booking #:
434774
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
