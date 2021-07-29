Jail logs: July 29, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1
- Possession: 5
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Theft of Property: 2
- Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Misc US Marshall Hold: 1
PAIZ, BRITTNEY
Booking #:
434772
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 3:43 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
BACA, JESSE
Booking #:
434771
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 3:36 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MORALES, SHANIQUA
Booking #:
434770
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 3:19 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PADGETT, JOYCE
Booking #:
434769
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 3:02 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WEST, JARRETT
Booking #:
434768
Booking Date:
07-29-2021 – 12:14 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Gilmore, Shauna
Booking #:
434767
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
TROLLINGER, ALLYNDA
Booking #:
434766
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X8
No Bond
GONZALES, MANUEL
Booking #:
434765
Release Date:
07-28-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HARRIS, ORLANDO
Booking #:
434764
Release Date:
07-28-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 9:01 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
$500.00
GARCIA, SARAH
Booking #:
434763
Release Date:
07-28-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MITCHELL, JAMES
Booking #:
434762
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
WALKER, JAMES
Booking #:
434761
Release Date:
07-28-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
VALADEZ, CORY
Booking #:
434760
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJIASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
BRAZEAL, BRADY
Booking #:
434759
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
MENDOZA, ALICIA
Booking #:
434758
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 1:16 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
434757
Release Date:
07-28-2021 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 10:23 am
Charges:
23990009 MTRTHEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
No Bond
TURNER, RICHARD
Booking #:
434756
Release Date:
07-28-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2021 – 8:59 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597