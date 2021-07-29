Jail logs: July 29, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1

Possession: 5

Public Intoxication: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Theft of Property: 2

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc US Marshall Hold: 1

PAIZ, BRITTNEY

Booking #:

434772

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 3:43 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

BACA, JESSE

Booking #:

434771

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 3:36 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

MORALES, SHANIQUA

Booking #:

434770

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 3:19 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

PADGETT, JOYCE

Booking #:

434769

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 3:02 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

WEST, JARRETT

Booking #:

434768

Booking Date:

07-29-2021 – 12:14 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

Gilmore, Shauna

Booking #:

434767

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 11:34 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

TROLLINGER, ALLYNDA

Booking #:

434766

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 11:10 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X8

No Bond

GONZALES, MANUEL

Booking #:

434765

Release Date:

07-28-2021 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 10:03 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HARRIS, ORLANDO

Booking #:

434764

Release Date:

07-28-2021 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 9:01 pm

Charges:

26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

$500.00

GARCIA, SARAH

Booking #:

434763

Release Date:

07-28-2021 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 7:48 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

MITCHELL, JAMES

Booking #:

434762

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 6:21 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

No Bond

WALKER, JAMES

Booking #:

434761

Release Date:

07-28-2021 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 4:15 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

VALADEZ, CORY

Booking #:

434760

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 3:53 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJIASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

BRAZEAL, BRADY

Booking #:

434759

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 2:31 pm

Charges:

54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

MENDOZA, ALICIA

Booking #:

434758

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 1:16 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MARCUM, JASON

Booking #:

434757

Release Date:

07-28-2021 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 10:23 am

Charges:

23990009 MTRTHEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC

No Bond

TURNER, RICHARD

Booking #:

434756

Release Date:

07-28-2021 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 8:59 am

Charges:

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

