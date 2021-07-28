Jail logs: July 28, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Possession: 3

Public Intoxication: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Misc CPF: 1

NICHOLSON, JON

Booking #:

434755

Booking Date:

07-28-2021 – 5:12 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

PEERCY, KIMBERLY

Booking #:

434754

Booking Date:

07-27-2021 – 9:38 pm

Charges:

57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

BROTHERS, ERIC

Booking #:

434753

Booking Date:

07-27-2021 – 8:18 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

GONZALES, JERRY

Booking #:

434752

Release Date:

07-27-2021 – 6:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-27-2021 – 5:26 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

SHIELDS, STEVEN

Booking #:

434751

Booking Date:

07-27-2021 – 4:14 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

BRYAN, KEIBREY

Booking #:

434750

Booking Date:

07-27-2021 – 3:04 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

GROVES, CHYANNE

Booking #:

434749

Booking Date:

07-27-2021 – 11:35 am

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

BRADSHAW, CHARLES

Booking #:

434748

Booking Date:

07-27-2021 – 7:07 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

