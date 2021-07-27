Jail logs: July 27, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
COVARRUBIAS, KALEB
Booking #:
434747
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
SAVAGE, TJAY
Booking #:
434746
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
JACKSON, KODY
Booking #:
434745
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$42000.00
CHAPA, ERIC
Booking #:
434744
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARCIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434743
Release Date:
07-27-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 6:27 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LUJAN, JOE
Booking #:
434742
Release Date:
07-26-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
54990031 FTARACING ON HIGHWAY
$1000.00
ARAMBULA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
434741
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
48990009 RPR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GOVEA, JOHN
Booking #:
434740
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
SALDIVAR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
434739
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$890.00
Marinez, D Angelo
Booking #:
434738
Release Date:
07-26-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
20990010 GJI ARSON
$30000.00
OROZCO, INEZ
Booking #:
434737
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 1:29 pm
Charges:
23990067 VOP THEFT
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WHITLOCK, BILLY
Booking #:
434736
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
AMOS, KENNETH
Booking #:
434735
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 12:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
50160005 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT
$1000.00
FEEMSTER, JESSIE
Booking #:
434734
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 11:54 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
36990007 GJI SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1224.00
MENDOZA, ROXANNE
Booking #:
434733
Release Date:
07-26-2021 – 9:58 am
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 8:53 am
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
