Jail logs: July 27, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

COVARRUBIAS, KALEB

Booking #:

434747

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 8:38 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

SAVAGE, TJAY

Booking #:

434746

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 8:17 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

JACKSON, KODY

Booking #:

434745

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 8:09 pm

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

$42000.00

CHAPA, ERIC

Booking #:

434744

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 6:52 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

GARCIA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434743

Release Date:

07-27-2021 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 6:27 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LUJAN, JOE

Booking #:

434742

Release Date:

07-26-2021 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 5:17 pm

Charges:

54990031 FTARACING ON HIGHWAY

$1000.00

ARAMBULA, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

434741

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 5:15 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJI ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

48990009 RPR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

GOVEA, JOHN

Booking #:

434740

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 4:55 pm

Charges:

13990075 MTR ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

SALDIVAR, RAYMOND

Booking #:

434739

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 3:19 pm

Charges:

53999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$890.00

Marinez, D Angelo

Booking #:

434738

Release Date:

07-26-2021 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 3:14 pm

Charges:

20990010 GJI ARSON

$30000.00

OROZCO, INEZ

Booking #:

434737

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 1:29 pm

Charges:

23990067 VOP THEFT

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

WHITLOCK, BILLY

Booking #:

434736

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 1:28 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

AMOS, KENNETH

Booking #:

434735

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 12:39 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

50160005 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT

$1000.00

FEEMSTER, JESSIE

Booking #:

434734

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 11:54 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

36990007 GJI SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

$1224.00

MENDOZA, ROXANNE

Booking #:

434733

Release Date:

07-26-2021 – 9:58 am

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 8:53 am

Charges:

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200

No Bond

